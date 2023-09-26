CourtAvenue Bolsters Digital Transformation Portfolio with the Addition of Gigantic Playground

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CourtAvenue, the leading digital transformation agency, announces the latest addition to its dynamic family of digital transformation and creative enterprises under the 'CourtAvenue Collective' umbrella. Gigantic Playground, a connected experience agency, with a bold new mission to reimagine how we live, work, shop and play through experience design, software engineering, emerging technology, and IoT connectivity solutions.

CourtAvenue Logo (PRNewswire)

The addition of Gigantic Playground into the 'CourtAvenue Collective' marks a significant milestone in CourtAvenue's commitment to providing comprehensive digital transformation services. By integrating Gigantic Playground's unique connected experience approach to create next-generation, interactive spaces and smart products, CourtAvenue will continue to push the boundaries of digital innovation.This expansion reinforces CourtAvenue's dedication to remaining at the forefront of the digital transformation industry. Gigantic Playground joins creative media agency Modifly, under the growing list of digital enterprises within the 'CourtAvenue Collective.'

Gigantic Playground's founders have earned a reputation for their future-thinking experience strategies and have worked with a diverse array of clients looking to create the future of themed entertainment, retail and commerce, smart cities and buildings, and digital health. This strategic partnership will amplify the ability to deliver creative and effective experience solutions to clients across industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gigantic Playground to the 'CourtAvenue Collective.' Their creative prowess and strategic thinking align seamlessly with our vision for delivering outstanding digital transformation services. This partnership will enable us to bring even more value to our clients, helping them thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape," says CourtAvenue's Co-Founder and Partner, Kenny Tomlin.

"Joining forces with CourtAvenue and being within the Collective is an exciting opportunity to share our connected experience approach and explore new horizons in the digital world. We look forward to combining our strengths and delivering exceptional results to our clients," said Gigantic Playground's Co-Founder, Michael Maginnis.

For more information about CourtAvenue, Modifly, and Gigantic Playground, visit [ www.courtavenue.com ] and [ www.giganticplayground.com ]

Press contact:

Kelly Kass

KellyKassPR@gmail.com

CourtAvenue is a global agency composed of industry entrepreneurs and experts accelerating digital transformation for the world's most ambitious companies. The agency works with clients to prioritize and actualize new avenues of digital and business growth by using data and insights to define growth verticals and modernizing business processes through emerging technologies. With its best-in-class commerce capabilities across owned and retail channels, the agency helps clients understand the customer needs they must address, the opportunities they have to differentiate, and the roadmap to bring it all to life. CourtAvenue drives clients closer to consumers by determining how to create human-centered interactions with the company, its services, and its products.

Gigantic Playground is a connected experience agency shaping the next evolution of how we connect with the world around us through experience design, software engineering, emerging technology, and IoT connectivity solutions. They are an uncommon team of seasoned entrepreneurs and cross-industry experts that have come back together again with a bold new mission to reimagine how we live, work, shop and play in a new technology focused world. Their unique offerings and approach converge digital and physical, hardware and software, AI and IoT to create next-generation, interactive spaces and smart products. Gigantic works with courageous partners looking to create the future of Themed Entertainment, Retail & Commerce, Smart Home & Life, Digital Health and Smart Cities. Gigantic Playground - Where innovation meets imagination.

Gigantic Playground Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CourtAvenue