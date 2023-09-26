DHL Express Introduces Sustainable Solution for its U.S. Aviation Operations

Mobile Charging Carts to Power Electric Ground Support Equipment, Reducing Carbon Emissions

With a $10M investment, DHL is the first international express package carrier to implement mobile charging carts at U.S. airports

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services, today unveiled its first, innovative mobile charging cart at the International Ground Support Equipment Expo in Las Vegas. DHL Express will be the first international express package carrier to implement mobile charging carts at select U.S. airport facilities, which will reduce carbon emissions (C02) by nearly 800 tons per year.

DHL (PRNewsfoto/DHL) (PRNewswire)

DHL Express invested nearly $10 million in this sustainability initiative. Using a state-of-the-art cart which serves as a mobile charging platform for battery-powered ground support equipment (eGSE), the initiative addresses the charging demands that current airport infrastructures cannot meet. DHL will replace older combustion powered equipment with newly purchased eGSE, including K-loaders, pushback tractors, belt loaders, baggage tugs and ground power units (GPU), which will all be charged by the new mobile unit.

"Mobile charging technology is a significant step forward in DHL's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and meeting ambitious sustainability goals in the coming years," said Greg Hewitt, CEO, DHL Express U.S. "We're looking at ways to be more sustainable and environmentally conscious across all aspects of our operation."

The DHL Express operation at San Diego International Airport (SAN) will be the first to roll out this charging cart equipment in October 2023, leveraging 100% electric power. The equipment will later be introduced to three major airports where DHL Express has aviation operations: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Designed by JBT AeroTech, the AmpCart™ mobile charging station includes four to six chargers with two output charging cables each, for a total of eight to 12 charging connectors. By enabling multiple charging stations from a single-grid power source, these carts offer unparalleled flexibility, optimizing the efficiency of electrical equipment operations at airports. The carts will also act as a backup system in the case of a power outage, allowing ground equipment to continue normal operations.

DHL Express continues to adopt sustainable business practices in the air and on the ground, as part of its goal to reach zero emissions by 2050. This includes expanding its fleet of electric vehicles; enhancing charging infrastructure; using sustainable fuels; designing and constructing carbon neutral buildings; and offering a comprehensive portfolio of green products. Earlier this year, DHL Express became the first global express courier service to offer its customers the opportunity to use Sustainable Aviation Fuel to reduce carbon emissions associated with their shipments through the launch of GoGreen Plus.

