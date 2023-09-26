Find Your Next Obsession with Tubi's New GPT-4 Powered Content Discovery Feature

Tubi's New Beta Feature, Rabbit AI, Offers Viewers a New Way to Discover Content

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported video-on-demand service, has announced Rabbit AI, a first-of-its-kind mobile feature powered by ChatGPT-4 that offers viewers a new way to navigate the platform and discover movies and TV shows. With the world's largest content library, Tubi offers viewers the opportunity to go deep on their obsessions, and Rabbit AI will help people get more of the content they want.

Rabbit AI allows viewers to go beyond simple keyword searches and ask questions the same way you'd ask a friend. To resolve a debate over what to watch, input "shark movies that are funny" into Rabbit AI and receive a list of relevant titles. Or, if you've recently stumbled upon an obsession with Anime, a question may look like "find me Anime that features shonen friendships." Viewers can save the results onto My List, allowing them to easily find their newly discovered content across all their devices. Search history will be saved within the feature, so viewers can return to past results easily.

"One in five streamers binge-watch, because it's convenient or easier than searching for another show, as time spent looking is usually a mix of scrolling, maybe bickering over whether to watch a comedy or a horror movie," said Blake Bassett, Senior Director of Product at Tubi. "At Tubi we're uniquely situated to find content for viewers that's specific to the moment they're in because of our large library and our personalization and machine-learning algorithms. With Rabbit AI, we're making the content discovery experience fun again."

This new feature builds upon Tubi's current suite of content discovery tools that create a seamless experience for those who watch a wide variety of genres and subgenres. Tubi's platform learns what you like through a series of viewer-driven signals, including saving content to My List, liking or disliking titles or watching TV shows or movies. Tubi uses those signals to craft a home screen that is uniquely yours, adapting to your preferences and recommending a selection of content inspired by your interests. Over time, containers available on the home screen will populate with more personalized recommendations, like having Hitchcock movies added to your Thriller container after an evening of watching classic films.

The power of ChatGPT-4 and Tubi's deep library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes lead to results that unearth unique titles from the catalog, providing hyper-personalized recommendations based on the contextual meaning of the terms. When content surfaced by Rabbit AI is saved onto My List or watched, Tubi's home screen will surface similar content onto viewer's home screens.

Rabbit AI will begin rolling out as a beta test to Tubi's iOS mobile app for viewers across the U.S. starting today, becoming widely available in the coming weeks. The Rabbit AI plugin for ChatGPT is now available on OpenAI for subscribers.

About Tubi

Tubi is the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. As a leading ad-supported video-on-demand service, the company engages diverse audiences through a personalized experience and the world's largest content library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes featuring a growing collection of Tubi Originals, as well as nearly 250 FAST channels. Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company's digital businesses.

