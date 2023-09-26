Gene Bio Medical (GBM): Pioneering the Fight Against COVID-19 Variants with SwiftSwab Antigen Test Kit

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In the relentless battle against the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Gene Bio Medical (GBM), a leading player in the field of medical innovations, is taking center stage with its remarkable contribution. GBM's SwiftSwab Antigen Test Kit has emerged as a powerful tool in containing the transmission of the new COVID-19 variants, especially during these crucial times.

The SwiftSwab Antigen Test Kit is not only instrumental in detecting COVID-19 variants but also in addressing the long-term impacts of Long COVID, which continue to affect individuals even after recovery from the acute phase of the illness. By providing early and accurate detection, SwiftSwab contributes to better understanding and management of Long COVID.

SwiftSwab proudly represents Canadian innovation and contributes to the resilience of the country's medical supply chain. Developed in Canada, it embodies the nation's commitment to self-reliance in the face of healthcare challenges.

Health Canada's recognition of SwiftSwab underscores its safety and effectiveness. The product's availability in independent pharmacies across Canada ensures that it reaches a wide audience, bolstering the country's response to the ongoing pandemic.

SwiftSwab isn't just about early detection; it is also affordable and efficient. This makes it an accessible solution for individuals and families across Canada, ensuring that everyone has access to reliable COVID-19 testing.

The SwiftSwab Antigen Test Kit, a pioneering creation by GBM, has showcased its exceptional ability to detect more than 40 distinct COVID-19 variants, including seven highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 strains. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the importance of continuous testing and early detection cannot be overstated.

The ongoing challenge posed by the Omicron variant, along with its sub-variants such as EG.5 and BA.2.86, demands unwavering attention on a global scale. The EG.5 variant, akin to XBB variants, carries a mutation that can resist some acquired immunity and exhibits a rapid growth advantage, establishing its dominance in many regions. The prevalence of EG.5 in the United States is predicted to rise significantly.

In a world where over 30,000 COVID-19 Antigen mutant strains have been reported, Gene Bio Medical underscores the importance of constant monitoring and research into these strains. Specific mutations in the Spike protein's receptor-binding domain (RBD) could potentially enhance the virus's transmissibility and virulence.

A recent study conducted by the Belgium Department of Laboratory Medicine and Department of Pharmacy has highlighted GBM's SwiftSwab Antigen Self Test as a standout product in detecting both Omicron and Delta variants. The test has demonstrated superior performance compared to other widely used COVID-19 Antigen detection reagents.

GBM's SwiftSwab Antigen Self Test is readily available for purchase, offering a rapid and accurate defense against COVID-19 and its variants. As the world collectively navigates this pandemic, GBM urges all stakeholders to adhere to long-term recommendations and foster global collaboration, emphasizing the critical steps required to overcome this global health crisis.

