DaoCloud Upgrades its Cloud Native Computing Foundation Membership to Gold

Chinese cloud native innovation leader doubles down on investment in cloud native, helping advance the technology's growth across China and the Asia-Pacific region

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that DaoCloud has increased its membership to Gold.

CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewsfoto/Cloud Native Computing Foundation) (PRNewswire)

DaoCloud is a leading cloud native innovator in China, having joined CNCF in early 2017. Since then the team has been a prolific contributor, including Kubernetes, where code contributions have ranked third globally and first in China in the last year. DaoCloud's contributions to projects including Istio, containerd, KubeEdge, and Karmada consistently rank among the top three worldwide. DaoCloud has independently open-sourced nine projects.

"CNCF has been an exceptional environment to drive innovation and has played an integral role in our organization. Each of our 100+ developers plays a unique role in contributing to CNCF projects, holding 11 approver seats, 11 reviewer roles, and 20 ownership and maintenance responsibilities. We have leveraged our extensive technical expertise and client requirements to drive dozens of open source initiatives built on Kubernetes, of which four – Clusterpedia , Merbridge , Hwameistor , and Piraeus – are in the CNCF Sandbox," said Roby Chen, Founder and CEO of DaoCloud. "Upgrading to a Gold member makes sense for us as we utilize the broader platform and enhanced benefits to share cloud native knowledge, empower more enterprises, and thereby expand the influence of cloud native technology throughout China."

DaoCloud employees have also received recognition for their contributions to the CNCF ecosystem. Roby Chen has been a CNCF Ambassador since 2020. Additionally, Paco Xu, the project lead for DaoCloud's open-source initiatives, has made notable contributions to SIG-CLI and kubeadm, earning him the honor of being a 2021 Kubernetes Contributor of the Year and DaoCloud engineer Kante Yin's contributions in the scheduler domain have earned him the recognition of being a 2022 Kubernetes Contributor of the Year .

"As one of the early members of CNCF, DaoCloud has been an influential member, especially in the APAC region, as one of the first CNCF-certified Kubernetes training partners," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "With the team's dedication to contributing upstream, it seems natural to welcome DaoCloud as a Gold member and look forward to fostering collaboration, accelerating innovation, and contributing to the global advancement and adoption of cloud native technologies together."

DaoCloud has placed significant emphasis on knowledge sharing, crafting numerous articles on various technical topics, and actively organizing and participating in community events. In 2022 alone, the company organized and participated in over 50 events.

"At this year's KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China , DaoCloud is set to present 16 in-depth topics and showcase nine major open-source projects," said Kay Yan, Co-founder and Chief Architect at DaoCloud. "We eagerly anticipate engaging with thousands of attendees and fostering discussions on the advancement of cloud native technology."

