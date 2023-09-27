Seedtag Welcomes Seraphina Davey as Global SVP of Publisher Partnerships

Coming from a publisher background, Davey will focus on global growth and strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the leading contextual advertising company, has announced that Seraphina Davey has joined the company as Global SVP of Publisher Partnerships. In her new position, Seraphina will look to develop and deliver a global strategy to grow Seedtag's premium inventory.

Seraphina joins Seedtag with over 15 years of publishing and advertising expertise, most recently leading the EMEA publisher business at Taboola. She will be tasked with securing high-quality inventory that will allow Seedtag to expand its full-stack contextual advertising offering, as well as unifying and standardising processes for sales and account management within the publisher team. She will also look to bring her experience to ensure a greater focus on supporting publishers to navigate a privacy-first world and building contextual strategies that enable them to grow, retain and monetise their audiences effectively.

Davey says of her appointment: "Coming from a publisher background, it is hugely exciting for me to join a company that has spent nearly ten years building such a powerful advertising product that can be leveraged to tackle such a current and urgent challenge for publishers– cookie deprecation. As cookies disappear, publishers must find ways to understand their audiences and drive revenue without jeopardising user experience– this is the heart of Seedtag's business. There is such huge potential in what we can offer, and I am really looking forward to working with the team to build Seedtag's publisher offering."

Albert Nieto, Co-CEO and Co-founder at Seedtag commented: "Adding such an experienced and successful leader to our team shows the ambitions that Seedtag has. As we look to further scale and bring our solutions to advertisers and publishers, Seraphina's expertise will be vital. I'm really pleased to have her onboard."

Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging solutions for relevant premium visual content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company's contextual A.I. allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.

