VOCIC to Participate at REHACARE Düsseldorf 2023

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOCIC made its debut at the REHACARE exhibition in Germany from September 13th to 16th, 2023, opening a new journey for the brand to enter the rehabilitation medical industry.

During the exhibition, VOCIC showcased various rehabilitation medical products, including rollator walkers, wheelchairs, shower chairs, nursing beds, and medical consumables. With impeccable product quality, guaranteed post-sales support, and appropriate pricing, VOCIC garnered significant attention and interest from numerous distributors. Preliminary cooperation agreements were established with several industry-leading distributors during the event. Mr. Andreas, the managing director of a prominent German rehabilitation medical product distributor, expressed strong interest in VOCIC's electric nursing beds and is actively exploring various strategic partnership opportunities.

VOCIC: Your Home Rehabilitation Partner

VOCIC is a well-established supplier of home medical rehabilitation products with over a decade of industry experience. Our mission is to help seniors and the physically challenged to live with independence and dignity by providing high-quality and high-standard home rehabilitation medical products. Happy you, Happy family.

Valuable Mobility Aids and Rehab Products

VOCIC's product range covers rollator walkers, mobility scooters, wheelchairs, bath lift chairs, and assistive robots. VOCIC is committed to expanding its product line to meet the comprehensive needs of home rehabilitation users. We are planning to introduce pulse oximeters, respiratory machines, and physical therapy devices that will help you monitor and improve your health and wellness.

Originally Designed for Seniors and Those with Physical Disabilities

VOCIC's product designers regularly visit target user groups and their families to gain in-depth insights into their needs and pain points. With over a decade of industry experience and first-hand user feedback, VOCIC products have met users' specific needs. If unfortunately, due to illness or other reasons, the individual's ability to take care of himself declines, VOCIC products will become the reliable and trustworthy life assistants.

Take the VOCIC Fold-Go Revolutionary Foldable Mobility Scooter as an example. To meet user demands for portability, we designed three innovative folding modes: remote-controlled automatic folding, semi-automatic folding, and manual folding. The lightweight aluminum body is designed to withstand a maximum weight of 330lbs, offering convenient mobility solutions for most users. With 8'' tires providing a smooth ride on various terrains, the scooter ensures a comfortable riding experience. Additionally, we equipped the scooter with an LCD screen, a foldable shopping basket, and a USB phone charging port for daily convenience.

Customer-focused Quality and Performance Guarantee

We develop and manufacture VOCIC products with the same dedication and care we would for our own family. Our designs, materials, and standardized production processes undergo strict quality control to ensure that our products reach customers in optimal condition—usable, reliable, user-friendly, and durable. In addition, some of our products have already obtained the FDA certification, which is the highest guarantee of our product quality and safety. Our other products are also actively undergoing the FDA application process, and we are confident that we can pass the review and provide you with more options and protection.

In-house 10+ years of R&D and Manufacturing Capabilities

With more than a decade of experience in the industry, our factory boasts state-of-the-art equipment, such as CNC machining centers, OTC fully automated welding robots, laser pipe cutters, blow molders, and injection molders. We have multiple assembly lines for various products, including nursing beds, wheelchairs, strollers, and electronics. Hundreds of skilled and dedicated workers capable of producing nearly 400 sets of high-quality products per day.

Customer-oriented Services

Putting customers first and providing attentive service is a fundamental belief ingrained in VOCIC's corporate culture. We offer 24/7 customer support, 1-5 years of warranty service, lifetime after-sales assistance, and value-added services starting from $1. In addition to quality and supply chain guarantees, we also provide product customization and service customization for our distributors, aiming for mutual success and benefits through collaboration.

ANTAR, a long-standing distributor with a 5-year partnership with VOCIC, shared that their initial attraction to the brand was due to VOCIC's high quality products. As the ANTAR Leader says to us, "VOCIC is an exceptionally reliable partner in terms of quality, service, and supply chain. They always provide solutions within a short timeframe when we face challenges, making them one of the most cooperative and productive suppliers we have ever worked with. We look forward to exploring new products, new directions, and new strategies together with VOCIC." .

Conclusion

With over a decade of dedication and accumulated knowledge in the healthcare industry, VOCIC,as your home rehabilitation partner, is confident in its endeavors to enter the field of home rehabilitation medical products and will continue to strive towards its vision of providing home rehabilitation medical products that improve the quality of life for users worldwide - "Help seniors and the physically challenged to live with independence, mobility, and dignity."

At present, VOCIC has started more online channels in addition to the third-party stores like Amazon. VOCIC official online store is also under construction, and is expected to go online in October 2023. We are currently recruiting distributors. Anyone interested in our brand and business, please feel free to contact us for cooperation discussions.

