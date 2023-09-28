Get Ready for National Brush Day on November 1st!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Brush Day is observed in the United States each year on November 1, the day after Halloween, to reinforce the importance of children's oral health and promote good tooth-brushing habits recommended by dental experts. On this day (and every day!), parents are encouraged to make sure their kids brush their teeth for two minutes, twice a day.

Dental Trade Alliance Foundation Logo (PRNewswire)

To further their mission of ensuring a healthy smile for all, the Dental Trade Alliance (DTA) Foundation has planned a National Brush Day awareness and marketing campaign with targeted outreach to DTA members, partners, and clinicians across the country. The theme for 2023 encourages families to "Share Your Favorite Toothbrushing Song" that's at least 2 minutes long by tagging #NBDToothTunes. These fun kid-friendly songs will get added to the National Brush Day "Tooth Tunes" playlist on Spotify for families to brush along to with the goal of raising awareness on the importance of good oral health.

You can help spread the word to families about National Brush Day by sharing these free downloadable marketing materials to get the word out via email, social media, websites, in-office and more:

"We are proud to raise awareness about the importance of children's oral health with our National Brush Day campaign each year," said Sarah Miller, Executive Director, DTA Foundation. "We look forward to seeing the outcome of this year's campaign as we continue to spread the message of good oral health habits in children across the country."

If you have any questions about this campaign, contact Sarah Miller, Executive Director, at sarahmiller@dentaltradealliance.org or (703) 379-7755.

About the DTA Foundation

The DTA Foundation's mission is to enable access to, empower personal ownership of, and increase utilization of oral healthcare. The DTA Foundation works to achieve this mission through strategic partnerships, research, and education. www.dtafoundation.org.

Media Contact: Sarah Miller

703.379.7755

www.dentaltradealliance.org

sarahmiller@dentaltradealliance.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dental Trade Alliance Foundation