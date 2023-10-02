Precision OT Announces Cutting-Edge ASIC Technology to Enable Tunables and Extended Reach

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., a global optical system engineering and integration company, is pleased to announce their Dispersion Compensation ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) technology. With a focus on consistently developing new technologies in integrated photonics, electronics and software, Precision OT's Advanced Engineering Group (AEG) has created the new ASIC to enable cutting-edge technologies such as 25G tunable transceivers.

In DWDM networks, chromatic dispersion becomes more pronounced as transmission distances increase. Its impact on data quality is particularly noticeable once transmission speeds exceed 10G. Although there are many processing tools available for compensation, Precision OT's pioneering pre-distortion technique stands out, offering unique advantages. "By going the pre-compensation route, our technology swaps a single conventional component in an intensity-modulated direct-detect pluggable transceiver with a modified version that performs dispersion compensation," says David Calhoun, Technical Director of the AEG at Precision OT. "In this way, the technology is non-invasive, compared to other technologies which might require changes to the fiber plant or need customized book-ended links."

Precision OT works with customers to maximize the capabilities of existing infrastructure and leverage access network technologies such as DOCSIS 4.0 ESD, R-OLT PON uplinks and 5G fronthaul/backhaul. Meeting the demand for enhanced data rates at the network's edge is an on-going challenge. While today's 10G DWDM transceivers can facilitate transmission distances of up to 80km, the available 25G DWDM options limit network operators to 10-15km unless specialized equipment is employed. Given that most access network links span up to 80 km, there exists a pressing need for a solution that can deliver greater bandwidth over longer distances without needing additional specialized equipment. Enter Precision OT's groundbreaking pre-compensation ASIC to extend the reach of tunable 25G out to 40km and beyond. The ASIC is highly configurable, modulation agnostic, interoperable and expandable to other data rates.

Precision OT will demonstrate the technology in a TSFP28-40(I) (tunable 25G extended reach module) product demonstration at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, held October 16-19 in Denver, Colorado. Visit Booth #565 to see the demo along with a full range of optical networking services and solutions.

Precision OT is a systems integration company focused on end-to-end optical networking solutions, network design services and cutting-edge product development advancements. Backed by our extensive experience and robust R&D efforts, we play an integral role in enabling next-generation optical networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com .

