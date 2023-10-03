Worldwide premiere set for October 27

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium is proud to announce Carl Cox's debut virtual show in the Sensorium Galaxy. The exclusive 30-minute performance, featuring tracks written, produced and performed by Carl, is set to premiere on Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m. GMT. Music and technology fans from around the globe will be able to access this captivating experience at no cost. Named Intermundium, which refers to the space between worlds, or dimensions, the show promises to be another step into the territory of digital performances.

Intermundium: Carl Cox's digital debut in Sensorium Galaxy (PRNewswire)

In the world of electronic music, Carl Cox stands as an enduring legend. With origins deeply rooted in the early evolution of acid house and techno, he has consistently been at the forefront of the global dance music scene. From pioneering three-deck wizardry to setting techno benchmarks with iconic releases such as 'F.A.C.T,' and 'Electronic Generations', his influence is unparalleled. Beyond his mastery behind the decks as a DJ with iconic shows and residencies, and his next-level hybrid live performances, Carl's contributions as a label owner, producer, and remixer not only cultivate and elevate emerging talent but also solidify his place in dance music's pantheon of innovators. Captivated by his legacy, Sensorium Galaxy was delighted to have Carl Cox spearhead this groundbreaking venture.

Sensorium Galaxy is an evolving metaverse consisting of a configuration of diverse virtual worlds. PRISM is Sensorium Galaxy's hub dedicated to electronic music, where avatars of both real-life and virtual DJs provide continuous musical engagements. The show is built around the key characteristics of the PRISM world, revealing its phenomenon as an anomaly location. Here, in the epicentre of energetic flows, a unique conductivity of sound frequencies can transform space. This is utilised by the digital version of Carl Cox for a performance with visual sensations that aren't achievable in the real world. In the valley of PRISM's extraordinary surroundings, he controls the environment with his tech-house beats, driving every element of this world into motion with the power of sound—from erupting volcanic streams to gigantic, futuristic structures of an extraterrestrial concert module, engaging virtual inhabitants and show guests in an endless dance.

Carl Cox explains, "I've always been about pushing boundaries, sharing the love of music, and enhancing electronic music culture. I truly understood what was possible when I first saw my avatar and literally did a double-take! I thought, 'This is now a reality - or should I say virtual reality?' It has been really interesting to see things develop to the point where I can share my experiences with like-minded individuals anywhere on Earth - or beyond!"

Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO and Art Director of Sensorium adds, "Building on the Uncanny Valley hypothesis, we began the show with a deep exploration into how much we could blur the lines between reality and the digital realm, between genuine human beings and lifelike avatars, and between tangible and virtual artistry. Facing a blank canvas, we asked ourselves: How much is needed to make one believe the virtual is real? In this context, Intermundium becomes an immersive trip into uncharted digital territories, infused with mystical nuances, fantastical elements, and extraterrestrial perspectives. We believe this performance will captivate fans, offering a novel way to engage with music, enriched by visual and emotional dimensions. This show is an experiment, a joint exploration between us and Carl Cox. We aim to understand the possibility of transferring the energies of both the artist and a live dance floor into a virtual environment. Doing this with Carl Cox as an inspiration has helped us take that bold first step."

Sensorium's CEO, Vladimir Kedrinsky, elaborates on the company's mission: "At Sensorium, we are true adepts of technologies and we're delighted to have a pioneer like Carl Cox align with us, bridging the realms of progressive music and advanced tech. We view the popularisation of VR and XR formats as our contribution to the advancement of these pioneering technologies, accelerating the time when they will become an integral part of our daily lives. With Intermundium, as well as for all upcoming Sensorium Galaxy shows, we've designed a whole range of formats to demonstrate the potential of these technologies across various platforms. Users can immerse themselves in the show through a mobile phone or a laptop, however, if they want the deepest possible immersion, this is what our full-fledged VR format provides. We view both 2D streams and the innovative VR-360 format as gateways into our universe, ensuring everyone has a way in. By making the show freely accessible, we've also eliminated another boundary, aspiring to bring this collaboration between Sensorium and Carl Cox to anyone and everyone passionate about innovative entertainment, music, and the wonders offered by cutting-edge tech."

Sensorium has harnessed high-end technologies like XR, AI, Motion Capture, and the Unreal Engine, along with their proprietary innovations, to craft today's most technologically advanced and visually stunning show. This integration also enabled the creation of a hyper-realistic digital replica of Carl Cox.

Carl Cox concludes: "I've always tried to make sure that partners, be they real-world promoters, labels, venues or as is the case now, technology pioneers, understand that to me, it is about bringing spaces and dancefloors to life by adding to the experience, sometimes guiding it but never dictating how people should enjoy themselves and removing as many barriers as possible to bring everyone together. Sensorium understood this and agreed to make my performance freely available with no paid tickets, to anyone who wants to participate".

Access to Intermundium's world premiere is free and will be available across multiple platforms: Sensorium Galaxy Website (2D Stream), YouTube (2D Stream), App Store and Google Play apps (2D Stream), and Steam (Full-fledged VR).

In an exciting collaboration with PICO, the immersive VR-360 version of Intermundium will be available solely on the PICO Store for an entire month, offering a unique and unparalleled viewing experience. Additionally, the show will be broadcasted on Sensorium's TikTok Live (2D Stream) as the Premiere begins.

More platforms, including ones allowing access to the full-fledged VR environment, will be announced on Sensorium Galaxy's website, before the Premiere planned on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. GMT.

About Sensorium:

Sensorium is an innovative startup with deep expertise in crafting immersive virtual environments. Combining technology with creativity, Sensorium develops a wide range of tools covering XR, AI, and avatar functionalities. Sensorium pioneers the use of these tools in creating the award-winning Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse project, the company's flagship product. Sensorium Galaxy is currently the only global multi-user virtual reality platform that immerses users in multi-sensory experiences centred on art and innovative music experiences. Established in 2018, Sensorium is headquartered in Switzerland and Dubai, with a global team working across multiple regions. In response to the rapidly changing digital landscape, Sensorium aims to redefine industries and experiences by pushing the boundaries. For more information: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/

About Carl Cox:

From warm-up DJ at the birth of Acid House to global headliner, Carl Cox continues to inspire and influence audiences and artists. He remains at the very top of his game and continues to innovate and thrill music-lovers on the world's biggest stages. His career in many ways is the story of club culture and an inspiration to those who choose to follow their dreams.

From small clubs to festival main stage, from Stonehenge to the Great Pyramids, from Ibiza to Burning Man - Carl pushes himself constantly be it in his capacity as a live electronic artist, DJ, motorsport team boss, professional racing driver, producer, promoter, broadcaster and industry ambassador.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236597/Sensorium_Corporation.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation