Midland Radio Expands Partnership with Jeep to Deliver Co-Branded MicroMobile Radios & Microphones

The Iconic Off-Road Vehicle Manufacturer and Leading Two-Way Radio Provider are Now Offering Higher-Powered GMRS Radios to Improve Trail Safety and Maximize Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland Radio, the leader in two-way radio communication technology, today announced an exciting update to its collaboration with Jeep®, the leading manufacturer of off-road vehicles. Designed for enthusiasts looking to push boundaries, the off-road powerhouses are introducing two Jeep branded MicroMobile® products, including the MXT275J 15 Watt GMRS Two-Way Radio and MXT575J 50 Watt GMRS Two-Way Radio. Alongside the new radios, Midland is also introducing the MA75J Jeep MicroMobile Microphone for ultimate ease-of-use and control.

Midland Radio (PRNewswire)

The Midland MXT275J Jeep MicroMobile Two-Way Radio combines compact design with exceptional performance, offering reliable communication with 15 Watts of GMRS power, bringing a maximum range of up to 50 miles to help ensure uninterrupted contact on challenging trails. For those seeking unparalleled power and extended range, the Midland MXT575J Jeep MicroMobile Two-Way Radio is the ultimate choice. With an impressive 50 Watt GMRS output, this radio provides exceptional communication capability. It enables Jeep owners and off-road adventurers to venture further, stay better connected and tackle any trail with confidence. Both are designed to withstand even the roughest conditions and will provide reliable communication for years to come.

"Our collaboration with Jeep is a testament to Midland's position as the market leader in off-road communications, and we're delighted to expand on our off-road strategy by launching two new GMRS products," said Dan Schwartz, CEO of Midland Radio. "The MicroMobiles provide the extra oomph and range for people who like to push the envelope and come with a fully integrated control microphone, which allows easy access while navigating tough terrain. We can't wait to start seeing these in the wild!"

The Midland MXT275J and MXT575J Jeep MicroMobile Two-Way Radios offer higher power and improved performance leveraging the GMRS band, which is the preferred choice for trail communications. Notably, the FCC legal limit for GMRS communication is 50 Watts, which puts the MXT575J at the absolute max legal limit, providing optimal coverage and clarity.

The Jeep-branded MicroMobiles have 18 and 50 Watts output charging power respectively, providing rapid charging capabilities for any device. Both units also allow users to tune into the NOAA Weather Radio to get weather updates from the National Weather Service.

Both new radios come with a specially designed microphone, the Midland MA75J Jeep MicroMobile Microphone. The MA75J can also be purchased separately and paired with the legacy MXT275 and MXT575 MicroMobile products to easily make them Jeep-branded.1 Ideal for dashboards with limited space, the MA75J ensures seamless control and accessibility, allowing drivers to effortlessly manage their communication system while maintaining focus on the road ahead.

Both radios are currently available for online purchase at www.midlandusa.com and approved retailers. The MXT275J will retail for $179.99 and the MXT575J for $419.99. The MA75J microphone will be available soon and retail for $59.99.

For more information and updates, please visit www.midlandusa.com/pages/midlandjeepbrandedproducts

About Midland Radio

For over 50 years, Midland Radio has taken a pioneering role in two-way radio technology, introducing CB radio and 14-channel FRS radio technology to the market. Today, Midland is the leading supplier of two-way radios and weather alert radios and an innovator in emergency radio technology. Headquartered in Kansas City, the heart of the country, the Midland brand represents quality, value, and reliability, with products sold in leading consumer electronics, sporting goods, specialty outdoor and many other retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

About the Jeep® Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

1 MA75J only compatible with MXT275/MXT575 products enabled with USB-C inputs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Midland Radio