James Spina to Retire as Editor-In-Chief of 20/20 Magazine

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobson Optical Group announced today that James Spina, SVP of Editorial and Editor-in-Chief of 20/20 Magazine will be retiring at the end of 2023. For more than 25 years, James has led the 20/20 team as a trusted voice in the industry for optical products, trends, technology, and continuing education.

James Spina , Industry Icon and Leader, to Finish Illustrious Career at end of 2023

During his tenure as the Editor-in-Chief of 20/20 Magazine, Spina and his team have stood at the forefront of the optical industry, providing our audience with cutting-edge commentary on many aspects of our community. Leaning on his previous experience as Creative Director at fashion industry leaders Women's Wear Daily and W, his fashion-forward perspective allowed him the opportunity to change the way our industry viewed optical products by seeing and setting eyewear trends in a most unique way. In addition, Spina was also at the forefront of the addition of Continuing Education and Pro to Pro content in every issue of 20/20, along with the seamless integration of Lenses & Technology into 20/20 Magazine. During his time at 20/20 Magazine, the publication amassed several prestigious honors from our industry, including the Hall of Fame Award from the Accessories Council, and multiple Folio awards. Most recently, Spina received the NOW Optical Achievement Award from The Vision Council.

"James Spina's hands have touched everything that is 20/20 for over 25 years now," said James DeMatteis, Group Publisher, 20/20 Magazine and Vision Monday, "his unique vision and passion shone a beautiful light on the optical industry through the lens of 20/20 Magazine and that light will be greatly missed."

Spina will be with Jobson until the end of 2023. Going forward, Jobson Optical Group is currently undertaking the task of finding his replacement.

Jobson Optical Group would like to thank James for all his years of dedication and service to the 20/20 brand and wish him and his family a happy and healthy retirement.

