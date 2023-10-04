McCormick® and JoAnna Garcia Swisher Are Teaming Up to Host 'After School Tac'over' Events with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

This Back-to-School Season, McCormick® and its Original Taco Seasoning Mix are Helping Busy Families Spend Less Time in the Kitchen and More Time Together with Fast and Flavorful Taco Recipes

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As back-to-school season gets in full swing for families across the country, the McCormick® brand is teaming up with actress and celebrity mom of two, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, to help busy parents conquer their back-to-school routines. Starting October 10, McCormick will host a series of 'After School Tac'over' events with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) in New York, Los Angeles, and Baltimore, where McCormick will gift parents a taco night meal kit featuring McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning Mix and the rest of the essentials needed to host their own family taco night.

"Back-to-school season can be a whirlwind for families, and the pressure is particularly felt at dinnertime," said Glen Schutzman, Vice President Marketing, Convenient Meals at McCormick & Company. "We're helping busy parents by giving them the ingredients for the perfect weeknight meal that is convenient and full of flavor. Not just reserved for Taco Tuesday, tacos are an easy and fun choice any night of the week."

At each 'After School Tac'over' event, the McCormick brand and Big Brothers Big Sisters will invite families to get together for an afternoon of activities, including interactive floor to ceiling taco-themed coloring books, giant yard games, and more. Parents are not the only ones going home with a special gift, McCormick is also giving kids a taco-themed set of school supplies to prepare them for a successful year!

As part of the celebration, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will make a surprise appearance at one of the locations to share how she uses McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning Mix, not just for taco night, but for snacks, back-to-school lunch ideas and trending recipes. Throughout the month of October, Swisher will also be taking to social media to showcase her partnership with McCormick.

"Nothing brings me more joy than spending time with my family. Taco Tuesday and every other taco night – and there are a few – are cherished traditions for the whole family," said JoAnna Garcia Swisher. "It's not just about the food, but the laughter and memories we create together and share at the dinner table."

The McCormick 'After School Tac'over' events align with the recent launch of BBBSA's campaign, "It Takes Little to Be Big," which challenges the myths and shifts perceptions of mentoring and why now, more than ever, mentorship is critical to young people's success. The campaign aims to engage and galvanize one million volunteers ("Bigs"), alumni, supporters, influencers, and strategic partners to highlight the little mentorship moments that inspire potential and bridge the gap between people and possibility.

"We are thrilled to partner with McCormick and JoAnna Garcia Swisher on the 'After School Tac'over' events, to bring communities together through the joy of food and meaningful traditions," said Adam Vasallo, Chief Marketing Officer, BBBSA. "It's moments like these that showcase how mentoring experiences can seamlessly fit into our daily lives, including a meal on Taco Tuesday and beyond. The simple act of sharing a meal can foster connections, create bonding experiences, and build relationships that have lasting impact, similar to those embodied by our Bigs and Littles."

Throughout the school year, McCormick helps busy parents take the guesswork out of meals. McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning Mix is the perfect blend to spice up any dish. One packet, endless possibilities!

Some taco-inspired favorites include:

The McCormick 'After School Tac'Over' events will take place throughout the months of September and October in select cities across the United States. The events will kick off in New York City on October 10, followed by Baltimore on October 12 and Los Angeles on October 17.

For more information and recipes using McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning, visit this link. To follow along and enjoy your own After School Tac'over, follow @McCormickSpice on Instagram.

Media: To download high-resolution campaign images, please click here.

About McCormick®

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

