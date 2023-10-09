AACR OVARIAN CANCER CONFERENCE PRESENTATION

HIGHLIGHTS

Data from preclinical studies in ovarian cancer presented at premier international conference in Boston , USA.

Results indicate that Amplia's proprietary FAK inhibitor narmafotinib (AMP945) performs better than standard-of-care in models of chemotherapy-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer

Data from these studies support clinical study of narmafotinib in ovarian cancer – with plans now commencing with leading international cancer specialists

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX), ("Amplia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a poster, detailing a series of preclinical studies in ovarian cancer models, was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference In Cancer Research: Ovarian Cancer meeting, held in Boston, USA over the weekend. The poster describes research with narmafotinib (AMP945) conducted by the company's collaborators at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), and was presented by lead researcher Prof Dwayne Stupack.

The data presented clearly demonstrates that narmafotinib is active in mouse models of chemotherapy-resistant ovarian cancer with improved tumour growth inhibition activity and tolerability compared to a PARP inhibitor (niraparib), the current standard-of-care agent for this chemotherapy-resistant patient population. Moreover, narmafotinib showed promising activity in a model where niraparib therapy is ineffective. These results build on previous research by Prof. Stupack and his collaborators showing that activity of the FAK enzyme is upregulated in chemotherapy-resistant ovarian cancer and that FAK inhibition resensitises the cancer to standard-of-care chemotherapy and immunotherapy as well.

Lead researcher Prof Dwayne Stupack stated: "PARP inhibitors are now widely used in the treatment of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) and work well in a subset of patients with what's known as homologous recombinant deficient (HRD) HGSOC – at least until drug resistance occurs. We have shown in our preclinical models that narmafotinib (AMP945) has better activity across the non-HRD disease, and importantly works in PARP inhibitor-resistant disease as well. Moreover, it appears to be very well tolerated, which is important for a drug that will be taken daily."

A copy of the presentation, entitled 'Maintenance therapy inhibition of ptk2 [FAK] yields decreased disease in preclinical models of HRP/HRD models of recurrent HGSOC' is available on the Company's website here.

Amplia CEO and MD, Dr Chris Burns commented: "The research results presented today by Prof. Stupack are extremely exciting and clearly demonstrate that our best-in-class FAK inhibitor narmafotinib has significant potential in the treatment of ovarian cancer. Given that over 1000 women in Australia die each year of this disease, there is a clear need for better treatment, and plans are now underway to work with local and international ovarian cancer specialists to initiate a clinical trial of narmafotinib in ovarian cancer patients.

"The clinical potential of FAK inhibition in ovarian cancer was demonstrated earlier this year with the first-generation FAK inhibitor defactinib showing promising activity in patients with low-grade serous ovarian cancer. Our preclinical results in models of high-grade disease, which represents over 90% of all ovarian cancer patients, further underscore the potential role of FAK inhibitors in treatment of this disease."

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board.

Investor Contact: Dr Chris Burns Chief Executive Officer chris@ampliatx.com Media Contact: H^CK Director, Haley Chartres haley@hck.digital +61 423 139 163

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on Twitter (@ampliatx), Threads (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Amplia Therapeutics