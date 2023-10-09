Alpha Motor Corporation Introduces NIGHTWOLF™: Innovating EV Truck Accessibility and Customization

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) introduces NIGHTWOLF, a unique electric truck edition derived from the company's planned mass-produced WOLF truck, with the goal of enhancing the ease and accessibility of customization. As the world embraces electric mobility, Alpha is dedicated to meeting the diverse and evolving demands of truck buyers. The NIGHTWOLF seeks to provide a solution which aligns with preferences and expectations of the rapidly growing EV market.

View the introduction of NIGHTWOLF at https://youtu.be/nYBMab_VmdM

Adventure-Ready Electric Truck

"The WOLF electric truck was successfully driven through the Southern California desert during the Summer where temperatures exceeded 100°F degrees. The test drive included driving over rugged terrain, which also demonstrated the truck's off-road capabilities. NIGHTWOLF speaks to the fun-to-drive personality that is engineered into the WOLF truck which includes vehicle customization that is user-friendly," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha's dedication to achieving excellence received additional validation through successful test drives of the Wolf electric truck during the first half of this year. These trials affirmed the vehicle's performance and versatility. Alpha is now poised to extend its engineering prowess to NIGHTWOLF, catering to outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and people who seek a vehicle that supports their lifestyle while contributing to the greater goal of achieving a carbon neutral society.

NIGHTWOLF is purpose-built to conquer rugged terrains and tackle challenging off-road conditions. Its robust body-on-frame construction, complemented by durable lightweight materials, seeks to ensure enhanced efficiency. Alpha designed NIGHTWOLF with a low center of gravity, achieved through battery placement central to the vehicle chassis. This configuration provides superior handling and responsiveness, making off-road journeys thrilling and enjoyable.

Customization and Flexibility

Electric Truck Accessibility and Customization" emphasizes Alpha's initiative to enable customers to tailor their EVs to meet their individual requirements and preferences, promoting a more personalized and user-centric approach to EV ownership.

Recognizing that every adventure is unique, Alpha has designed NIGHTWOLF to accommodate aftermarket component integration. This empowers users to customize their NIGHTWOLF to meet their specific functional needs, whether for camping, overlanding, or any other outdoor pursuit. Users can mount additional equipment, such as tents, camping gear, and even portable grills, creating a self-contained campsite atop the vehicle—an ideal solution for outdoor enthusiasts seeking rugged adventures.

Solar-Powered Truck Cap

The Solar-Powered Truck Cap uses advanced solar panels that are adjustable to maximize sunlight absorption, potentially extending the NIGHTWOLF electric truck's daily range by about 15-20 miles and reducing the need for frequent charging. These panels work by converting sunlight into electricity, which is stored in the truck's battery and can also power various accessories, making it handy for outdoor activities and work. Additionally, the cap allows for easy customization by swapping out its panels with different materials, such as durable and waterproof canvas for a lightweight option. This adaptability ensures that the cap remains practical and sustainable as solar technology continues to evolve, making it a versatile and efficient addition to the NIGHTWOLF.

Incorporating Leading Innovations

The NIGHTWOLF features innovations from industry leading brands in automotive and outdoor gear, which enhances its capabilities further.

NIGHTWOLF showcases two roof-mounted 83L rugged cases from ROAM Adventure Co which provide a versatile storage solution for carrying outdoor gear, equipment, and supplies. The 83L Rugged Mount is a quick-release mounting system designed to be able to mount an 83L Rugged Case to the roof rack in under 5 seconds. With its universal mounting base plate design, it can mount to virtually any roof rack and allows you to lock your Rugged Case down to prevent theft.

"You shouldn't have to worry about getting your gear from point A to point B. The rooftop-mounted Rugged Cases make it easy to store all your essential gear safely on top of your vehicle and maximize the space you have to enjoy down below," said Patrick Frits, Marketing Manager, Roam Adventure Co.

NIGHTWOLF is equipped with 17" Black Rhino Atlas wheels, enhancing its performance over rugged terrain. The Black Rhino Atlas wheel is designed from the ground up to assert itself in any off-road situation. This all-new Black Rhino overlanding Atlas wheel is engineered specifically for endless adventure and fatigue tested as one of Black Rhino's most durable wheel designs ever. We know proper fitment is crucial, so we made the Atlas available in 16x8, 17x8, 17x8.5, 18x9, and 20x10 sizes with offsets ranging between -18mm and +38mm. In addition to the ability to offer custom bolt patterns with blank PCD wheels, the Atlas wheel is offered in the standard 5-lug and 6-lug patterns for a wide range of fitments catered towards trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and vans. Standard finishes for the Atlas off-road wheel are Olive Drab Green with Black Lip and Matte Black.

NIGHTWOLF's lighting system is powered by KC Lights, featuring a combination of 7" Gravity® LED headlamps and Gravity® LED Pro6 auxiliary lights, centrally mounted on the bumper beam and truck bed bar. Each Gravity® LED Pro6 light is powered by KC's G6 LED optical insert, featuring patented Gravity® Reflective Diode (GRD) technology. This unique technology optimizes light output for superior performance, whether driving on or off-road.

The NIGHTWOLF also features the Delta Pro Shovel by DMOS Collective, providing users with professional grade tools designed for rugged outdoor use. Impeccably designed, incredibly strong, and surprisingly lightweight, the full-sized and fully-collapsible Delta Pro Shovel is the king of versatility. The blade is made from aircraft aluminum and only weighs 3lbs, 8 ounces. The Delta Pro is the ultimate entrenching tool for people who demand the best in their gear.

Creating Customer-Centric Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs) have transcended novelty status to become a mainstream choice for consumers who value sustainability and versatility. Recent years have witnessed a significant shift in customer demographics for electric vehicles, with an increasing number of buyers seeking versatile and adventure-ready electric trucks.

Alpha's market research has revealed that modern EV consumers encompass a wide spectrum of individuals. This diverse group ranges from urban commuters in search of sustainable transportation to outdoor enthusiasts eager to embark on off-road adventures. This evolving landscape has prompted a fundamental shift in electric vehicle design, with a renewed focus on versatility, performance, and customization.

NIGHTWOLF represents Alpha's response to the changing dynamics of the electric vehicle market. The special edition WOLF truck is engineered to cater to the needs and desires of eco-conscious customers who seek adventure and off-road capability. NIGHTWOLF effortlessly combines versatility and performance, capturing the spirit of adventure that drives modern electric vehicle enthusiasts.

About Roam Adventure Co

ROAM is an outfitter of adventure equipment that strives to foster the curiosity and community that come from exploring the outdoors. ROAM's goal is to offer high quality products at great prices and never cut corners. ROAM vows to maintain the highest standard of customer service, going above and beyond to ensure every customer is proud to be a part of the ROAM family.

About Wheel Pros

Wheel Pros is a premier provider of aftermarket wheels and accessories, known for its commitment to style, performance, and quality. With a diverse portfolio of brands, including Black Rhino, Wheel Pros sets the standard for enhancing the look and performance of vehicles. Since 1995, Wheel Pros has proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the aftermarket automotive industry. An unmatched portfolio of iconic brands combined with continued expansion into broader vehicle enhancements has poised Wheel Pros to dominate the aftermarket space year after year.

About KC Lights

Each Gravity® LED Pro6 light is powered by KC's G6 LED optical insert, featuring patented Gravity® Reflective Diode (GRD) technology. This unique industry leading technology and reflector design assures that actual emitted light output from each LED is being maximized in creating powerful, usable light for everyday on or off-road use. Unlike traditional forward-facing reflector designs commonly found in LED lights today, KC GRD technology strategically positions LEDs inside the reflector so that all light output is being carefully directed and aimed to deliver usable light.

About DMOS Collective

As an industry disruptor, DMOS is built for those that do by those that do. DMOS makes gear designed to handle the most rugged conditions with the quality built to last. DMOS Pro Shovel Tools were engineered to meet and exceed the demanding challenges of first responders to front line enforcers, defenders to professional athletes, drivers to instructors, crew, and more.

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

