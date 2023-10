Hepsipay Card, in partnership with Visa, can now be used worldwide for all purchases

Hepsipay, in partnership with Visa, expands beyond the Hepsiburada platform

Hepsipay announced a five-year agreement with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, for its prepaid cards.

With this partnership, Hepsipay cards will bear the Visa logo and will be accepted at any point of sale outside the Hepsiburada platform.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as "Hepsiburada" or the "Company"), announces a five-year agreement with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to ensure that the digital prepaid cards of its users are accepted all over the world for online and physical purchases.

Hepsipay, initially a platform wallet launched by Hepsiburada to provide fast, secure and easy payments, continues developing solutions to further ease the lives of its customers.

Partnership with Visa opens Hepsipay Card to the world

Users will now be able to create their digital cards with a Visa logo within seconds by logging in to their Hepsipay accounts through Hepsiburada. They will be able to top up cash to their Hepsipay cards via transfers from credit or debit cards, as well as transferring cash from their bank accounts.

Erkin Aydın: "Hepsipay cards with a Visa logo have now become an open loop way to pay for our customers"

Speaking on the partnership with Visa, Erkin Aydın, CEO of Hepsiburada Financial Services said: "Hepsipay was launched as the platform wallet of Hepsiburada. We are the first and only platform wallet licensed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye. Hepsipay cards now offer our customers an open loop payment solution. We describe this as expanding Hepsipay to the street. This agreement with Visa serves our goal of expanding our payment solutions outside the Hepsiburada platform and will benefit our customers, allowing them to use their cards at any payment point under the assurance of Visa and Hepsipay. We are excited to be able to benefit from Visa's global experience."

Samile Mümin: "Hepsipay cards facilitate access to payments and provide freedom and security of payments worldwide"

Samile Mümin, General Manager of Visa in Türkiye, said: "We are pleased to partner with Hepsipay to offer their customers access to digital payments with Hepsipay Visa cards. Thanks to Visa's global scale and our technological network protected by the most advanced security products and services, Hepsipay cardholders can now enjoy the freedom of paying securely, not just on Hepsiburada platform, but anywhere worldwide. I would like to congratulate all the teams that contributed to the launch."

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 59 million members with approximately 195 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with 101,300 merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers' daily lives. Hepsiburada's e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada's payment companion and BNPL solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' program in 2017, which has supported over 45.4 thousand female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye to reach millions of customers with their products.

