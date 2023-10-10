Boxabl received commitments for $3.2+ million in new funding under the SEC's Regulation Crowdfunding, fully subscribing in 9 hours

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued growth and expansion, Boxabl has received commitments for $3.2+ million in new funding under Reg CF, which is the maximum Boxabl was allowed to offer. "I am pleased that the public shares our vision and enthusiasm for building quality affordable homes," says Galiano Tiramani, co-founder of Boxabl.

(PRNewswire)

Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder, added, "The fact that I can be a part of a product making such a positive impact makes all the hard work worth it".

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What further differentiates Boxabl from traditional modular home builders is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design, no longer requiring the use of expensive and wide load permits. With the current list of over 170,000 people interested in our Casita, Boxabl is planning to continue its expansion in N. Las Vegas with the aim of building a fourth factory called "Boxzilla" factory.

Investors, https://stock.boxabl.com/

5345 E North Belt Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89115

www.Boxabl.com

Boxabl (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boxabl