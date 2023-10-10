Fresh Thyme Market Reveals Inaugural Top Ten Food Trends for 2024

Community-Focused Grocer Provides Fresh Predictions on Local Midwest Shopping Habits

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a grocer with a mission to provide communities with real quality fresh food, vitamins, and body care products, is unveiling its first trends report with a focus on Midwest shopping behaviors and brands. The report's 10 insights offer a glimpse into the emerging trends that shoppers can expect to see in each aisle of the store next year.

Several Sustainability Solutions Prioritizing Animal Welfare Close to Home: Local & Diverse Brands Beauty Bloom Protein in Motion The Takeover of TikTok and Social Media Trends Allergy Conscious Choices Functional Beverages Mushroom Mania Crab-tivating the Nation

Fresh Thyme Market's promise of "Real. Fresh. Honest. Goodness." remains constant as consumer food trends continue to evolve. Fresh Thyme Market is committed to offering real, fresh products inspired by its local communities that give consumers confidence to create delicious and healthy lives. Fresh Thyme Market ensures that shoppers can trust the hand-selected items they find in Fresh Thyme Market's 70 stores. To purchase these on-trend products, check out Fresh Thyme Market's website for easy and convenient shopping both online and in-store.

This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights from SPINS Research. For more information on Fresh Thyme Market, visit ww2.FreshThyme.com and for more information on SPINS Research, visit spins.com .

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

About SPINS

For 20 years, we have been on a mission to increase the presence and accessibility of Natural and better-for-you products that help people live their healthiest and best lives and drive sustainable production practices in North America. From our founding in 1997 to now, our data and industry definitions have become the common language of the Natural Products Industry, helping brands communicate their growth to retailers to scale their distribution and helping retailers understand and maintain their points of difference. As the Natural Products Industry has emerged as a driving force of retail in the US, we have been thrilled to be part of a movement… watching the Natural Products Industry double in size again…and again to a $137B market. To learn more, visit spins.com .

