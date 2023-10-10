National Electrical Contractors Association Hosts Largest Trade Show in Association History

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning to the City of Brotherly Love for the second time in five years, the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) held its annual convention and trade show in Philadelphia from September 29 – October 2, 2023. More than 370 exhibiting companies and nearly 10,000 participants flocked to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

"It was truly an electrifying experience," said NECA CEO David Long. "I'm delighted that our convention saw record-breaking attendance and participation, which speaks to the growing importance and interest in the electrical construction sector." The goal was to serve NECA's members and industry peers with dozens of education sessions, insightful keynote speakers, exciting networking opportunities and provide access to hundreds of manufacturers and suppliers. "We've seen groundbreaking innovations, from renewable energy integration to smart infrastructure, and it's clear that our industry is at the forefront of technological advancements that will reshape the way we live and work."

NECA's Adopt-A-School program was also a huge success. In partnership with the Penn-Del-Jersey NECA Chapter, electrical contractors donated more than $100,000 to the Mercy Career and Technical High School in Philadelphia. The total included resources to improve campus safety, donated classroom tools and goods as well as monetary funds for educational programs.

Furthering NECA's workforce development efforts, this year's Apprentice Appreciation Day welcomed 2,000 electrical apprentices to the convention and trade show. As one of the most union-supported regions in the country, Philadelphia-area apprentices propelled attendance to one of the highest marks in NECA history.

NECA Philly 2023 also included an opening reception at Lincoln Financial Field where great food and music were enjoyed while networking with peers, walking the field sidelines and exploring the Eagles locker room. The keynote speakers included former college basketball coach Jay Wright, NBA legend Julius 'Dr. J' Erving and adventure racer Robyn Benincasa. To conclude the convention, NECA invited attendees to a closing reception featuring a packed REO Speedwagon concert.

The NECA 2024 Convention and Trade Show will be held from September 28 – October 1 at the San Diego Convention Center.

