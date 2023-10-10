PRUVN And Love Out Loud Announce Strategic Partnership Forging Path To Evidence-Based Wellness and Emotional Empowerment in Exclusive Venice Event

Join industry leaders at The KINN in Venice, California, for Insights into transformative wellness and emotionally intelligent tech

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to transform the wellness and emotional health sectors, PRUVN, a leading research organization validating wellness products and services, and Love Out Loud, a transformative movement and pioneer in emotional empowerment, are joining forces to present an exclusive event poised to transform lives.

If you are passionate about shifting the future of health and data, join us! (PRNewswire)

This partnership empowers consumers to make better decisions and take control of their physical and emotional health.

In a city known for its trendsetters and seekers of the extraordinary, PRUVN and Love Out Loud are unveiling their strategic partnership and game-changing products on Thursday, October 12, 2023, 6-9 p.m., at The KINN in Venice, California.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the CEOs, additional partners, representatives of Beverly Hills Publishing and many thought leaders in the wellness industry. Plus, they can get their hands on a signed copy of Love Out Loud CEO Nicole Gibson's new book, "Legacy Disorder".

This partnership is not merely a business alliance. It is a collective movement to shift the paradigm of health and personal data. By joining forces, they aim to create better, more effective alternatives rooted in human principles. Their journey toward empowering consumers, protecting data and elevating human consciousness is a beacon of hope in an age dominated by surveillance capitalism.

Elias Arjan, Co-Founder and CEO of PRUVN, underscored that our civilization stands at a crossroads, demanding an alternative that champions consumer empowerment and protects personal data.

"We are at a critical juncture where the current attention-economy model is eroding our collective well-being. It's time for an ecosystem of like-minded collaborators to come together and create legitimate alternatives that prioritize human values over surveillance capitalism," Arjan said.

The commitment of Love Out Loud and PRUVN to building solutions that elevate the consciousness of humanity is at the heart of their partnership.

Nicole Gibson, CEO of Love Out Loud, affirms this, saying, "We firmly believe that the products and technologies that elevate the consciousness of humanity will ultimately dominate the market. However, it takes a unified force of forward-thinking companies coming together to make this vision a reality."

Countless wellness and emotional health products flood the market each year, often making grand claims without scientific backing. Thus, consumers are left to navigate through a sea of promises, often leading to confusion and disappointment.

PRUVN is on a mission to change this landscape by officially launching its services designed to transform the wellness industry. Arjan explained that many companies opt out of scientific validation due to cost and complexity. Hence, PRUVN has set out to offer an accessible and affordable research opportunity that even early-stage companies can count on.

Through comprehensive clinical trials, rigorous testing and thorough evaluation, PRUVN ensures that only scientifically validated products and services receive the coveted PRUVN seal of approval. This seal becomes the hallmark of trust and credibility, guiding consumers to make informed decisions while guarding against misinformation rampant online. Moreover, this shift would likely favor products rooted in genuine research, promoting innovation and reducing potential legal pitfalls for companies.

PRUVN has established partnerships with research institutions and universities across Europe the Americas, and Asia and has an extensive team of scientists, doctors and researchers who work to ensure accurate, transparent and reliable clinical outcomes.

"Scientific rigor is fundamental in the wellness industry for several reasons," Francisco Cidral, PhD., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at PRUVN explained. "Firstly, it ensures products genuinely improve health and well-being, safeguarding against potential harm or inefficacy. Secondly, from an ethical standpoint, companies bear the responsibility to uphold the truth in their claims, especially when an individual's health is at stake. Furthermore, the industry's long-term credibility hinges on its commitment to science; without it, widespread distrust could undermine its reputation for the foreseeable future."

On a mission to help people overcome the challenge of emotional regulation, Love Out Loud is launching its inTurth app with the goal of quantifying and helping people better manage their emotional health.

"Our partnership with PRUVN as a clinical research partner will allow us to make sure that our solution is up to a clinical standard," Gibson said.

Utilizing wearable technology and a proprietary algorithm, the inTruth app has the unique capability to gauge a user's emotional state in real time and provide effective tools to help swiftly shift into a desired state. Additionally, it offers insightful daily reviews, providing a deeper understanding of how the user's day has genuinely impacted their emotional health, unlocking possibilities never before seen.

By combining PRUVN's commitment to scientific validation with Love Out Loud's innovative emotional well-being solutions, this partnership empowers consumers to make better decisions and take control of their physical and emotional health.

Launch Party Details:

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The KINN, 150 Horizon Avenue, Venice, CA 90291

Who: Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the CEO of both PRUVN and Love Out Loud along with many thought leaders in the wellness and emotional health industries.

Why: This launch event promises to be a celebration of innovation, science and empowerment. If you are passionate about shifting the future of health and data, join us!

All attendees will receive a gift bag with wellness products to take home. Complimentary beverages and appetizers will be served.

Register: For more information and tickets, go to https://pruvnlaunch.eventbrite.com

For media inquiries and interview requests with the CEOs of PRUVN and Love Out Loud, please contact media@pruvn.io

About PRUVN

PRUVN is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the wellness industry by providing a service for brands to validate their products through rigorous scientific evaluation. PRUVN's mission is to empower consumers to make evidence-based decisions about their health and well-being. For more information, please visit www.pruvn.io

About Love Out Loud

Love Out Loud is a visionary company focused on emotional well-being solutions. Their latest product, inTruth, utilizes cutting-edge technology to help individuals understand and improve their emotional states, ultimately leading to a happier and more fulfilling life. For more information, please visit www.loveoutloud.io and www.intruth.io

Note to Editors:

For high-resolution images, additional information, or interview requests, please contact media@pruvn.io

PRUVN logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PRUVN