Waters Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

MILFORD, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) will hold its Q3 2023 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters' Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least November 21, 2023, at midnight Eastern Time.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for over 60 years. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

