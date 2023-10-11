Blackbaud Expands Peer-To-Peer Solutions with New Mobile Capabilities

New Capabilities Offer Customers and Individual Participants a Streamlined Experience and More Self-Service Functionality

CHARLESTON, S.C. , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is doubling down on its investment in the peer-to-peer (P2P) fundraising space - one of the most significant and rapidly growing sectors for fundraising today - with the next evolution of Good Move™, its activity-tracking mobile app. The development will transform the app into a powerful mobile participant center for Blackbaud TeamRaiser®, enabling a streamlined experience for participants and self-service functionality for social impact customers.

"Peer-to-peer fundraising is a vital component of the philanthropic landscape, and we are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower organizations and individuals to make a difference," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer at Blackbaud. "The new capabilities within Good Move represent our ongoing dedication to supporting the peer-to-peer fundraising community. We look forward to the positive impact these enhancements will have on the fundraising efforts of organizations globally."

Good Move, which launched in 2023 as an activity-tracking mobile app designed for TeamRaiser, has been a game-changer in the world of fundraising, allowing organizations to create custom wellness events that go beyond traditional walk, run and cycling. With Good Move, participants can record various activities, from pickleball to water sports to mindful minutes and more.

With this significant upgrade, customers will now have the ability to adopt a mobile app experience for events where activity-tracking is not applicable. Organizations can now create campaigns that focus solely on fundraising, without losing the "gamification" experience and P2P tools needed to sustain engagement. Customers can also now seamlessly attach Good Move-powered capabilities to existing TeamRaiser events from their TeamRaiser administrative portal. This self-service model streamlines event management, saving organizations time and resources while enhancing their fundraising capabilities.

For information on new capabilities in TeamRaiser and Good Move, attend the next Blackbaud Product Update Briefings, November 14-16. Registration opens October 13. For existing TeamRaiser customers interested in learning more about the new Good Move capabilities, please contact your Customer Success Manager. For any organization not already a TeamRaiser customer that is looking to further understand the power of TeamRaiser and Good Move, please click here .

For more information on TeamRaiser, visit https://www.blackbaud.com/products/blackbaud-teamraiser.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

