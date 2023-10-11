Cecilian Partners Secures Growth Funding from Dallas-Based Venture Capital Firm Perot Jain

Perot Jain invested alongside Resolve Growth Partners as part of Cecilian's recent Series A round. The investment goes beyond capital support, carrying an important distinction of being strategic and advisory.

NEW HOPE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its recent $11M Series A raise, Cecilian Partners today announced that it has secured growth capital from Perot Jain, the leading Dallas-based venture capital firm focused on industry-disrupting companies and tech. Cecilian offers transformative, end-to-end digital solutions for homebuilders and land developers, with a fast-growing client base in Dallas Fort Worth. That base includes Hillwood Communities – one of the country's largest community developers, a strategic partner of Perot Jain and Cecilian Partners' largest client.

"Cecilian Partners is revolutionizing the new home ecosystem," said Aaron Pierce , Partner at Perot Jain.

Fred Balda, President of Hillwood Communities, will join Cecilian's advisory board, bringing 32 years of real estate domain expertise and community development knowledge to the organization. The alignment between the two companies, and their leadership teams, goes beyond a typical capital investment.

"It's a natural fit – Perot Jain has always been committed to innovation that centers on people, and Cecilian Partners is delivering on that mission," Balda said. "Hillwood Communities is excited to continue working with Cecilian to deliver exceptional online buyer experiences and to improve the overall performance of our business."

Stewards of change

Cecilian Partners is committed to bringing digital transformation to master planned communities (MPCs), a market with unique opportunities and challenges. Cecilian co-founder and CEO John Cecilian, Jr. noted that the ongoing partnership with Hillwood Communities has been instrumental for the category.

"Digital transformation is really difficult. It takes work to adopt new technologies and innovation, but it also requires the right partner to be the steward of that process from start to finish," Cecilian said. "Hillwood Communities was ready for change. They empowered us to be that partner and allow innovation to happen. We are so grateful to have a client who is very much a beacon for other MPC developers around process management and technology adoption."

At the same time, Perot Jain has a track record of helping early-stage companies drive industry-disrupting innovation. They provide patient capital, a strategic network and tech-enabled expertise. Aaron Pierce, Partner at Perot Jain, explained why Cecilian Partners is a good fit for their model.

"Cecilian Partners is revolutionizing the new home ecosystem, and Perot Jain is excited to support the company's continued success alongside Hillwood Communities," Pierce said.

A sense of place

DFW is a core focus and high-growth market for Cecilian Partners. The Metroplex is on track to become the fifth fastest-growing large metro area in the US by 2028, with new home sales continually ranking among the top five in the nation.

This makes the region an excellent proving ground for Cecilian's technology and approach. The expanded partnership with Hillwood Communities, along with the stamp of approval from Perot Jain, is key to the firm's goal of driving real estate transformation for MPCs.

"MPCs build a sense of place for people of all ages and walks of life, but it's a complex task. Technology and innovation are crucial in getting executives through the gauntlet of placemaking," Cecilian said. "Technology is not a choice; it's a critical part of what every land executive and developer should focus on right now."

He continued, "It is Cecilian Partners' job to be the steward of that change, and we are privileged that Hillwood Communities allowed us to take them through the other side of digital transformation."

About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners collaborates with land developers and homebuilders across the U.S. who aspire to modernize their digital footprint and ease everyday pain points associated with building and buying homes. The firm's property development software, 3D mapping technology, and data management solutions simplify placemaking and transform the homebuying experience. For more information, visit cecilianpartners.com or the Linkedin Company Page.

About Perot Jain

Perot Jain is a Dallas-based venture capital firm founded in 2014 by longtime business partners Ross Perot Jr. and Anurag Jain. Since its inception, Perot Jain has made over 100 investments across five countries, primarily focusing on the US innovation ecosystem. Perot Jain aims to be a strategic partner to early-stage companies in sectors such as supply chain, real estate, government and defense, and healthcare technology. For more information, visit perotjain.com.

