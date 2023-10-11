Loyalty Alliance, Inc. Launches New Website to Help Businesses Achieve Beyond

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Alliance, a leading provider of business solutions for entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, and other high achievers, today announced the launch of its new website at loyaltyalliance.com. It provides businesses of all sizes with the resources, tools, and networking opportunities they need to grow their organizations and achieve their goals.

The new website is a focal point of Loyalty Alliance's Achieve Beyond! Network showcases a variety of new features and content, including:

A blog featuring articles and insights from over 30 industry experts on various business topics (the "Achieving Beyond Blog");





A B2B marketplace of vetted businesses and service providers (called "Essential Business Solutions");





A proprietary matching system for businesspeople with specific needs seeking to be matched with appropriate resources (called "The Business Fairy Godmother" -yes, she grants wishes!);





A collection of interactive "war stories" from entrepreneurs who have succeeded, failed, and everything in-between (called Stories"); and,





A user-friendly interface that makes it easy for people to find the information they need.

"We are excited to launch our new website, which gives businesses and individuals a safe space -an oasis from the noise- to build community, find resources, and have their wishes come true," said Cindy Fields, President of Loyalty Alliance. "Our website offers a growing range of resources for all high achievers – particularly entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs – to help them exceed their goals and realize their unique visions of success."

The Achieve Beyond! Network has over 100,000 businesspeople engaging with the platform via social media, e-mail, and the website. To our knowledge, it is the only B2B network that offers participants a safe, troll-free, non-biased experience.

"Loyalty Alliance may own the platform, but the Achieve Beyond! Network is a very special place. As we see it, it belongs to the community, and we invite businesses of all sizes to consider this their online B2B home," says Mark Cohen, Managing Editor of Achieve Beyond! Network

Loyalty Alliance offers a special launch discount to businesses that sign up for its services through the new website. To learn more, email info@loyaltyalliance.com.

About Loyalty Alliance, Inc.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, NY, Loyalty Alliance is a financial services and entrepreneurship firm offering diversified services and product solutions to entrepreneurial organizations, their executives, and other high-achieving businesses and individuals. The company's various services include business and personal insurance, business profit recovery, lending, and clarity coaching– all designed to help business owners and other leaders achieve their personal and professional goals.

To learn more about Loyalty Alliance or to schedule a consultation, please visit loyaltyalliance.com.

Contacts:

Mark H. Cohen

Managing Editor

Achieve Beyond!

312-521-0354

mcohen@loyaltyalliance.com

www.loyaltyalliance.com

