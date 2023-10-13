Newark School of Fashion and Design Celebrates Junior Students with Prestigious Black Lab Coat Ceremony

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 6th the Newark School of Fashion & Design (NSFD) held a special ceremony to honor the promotion of its inaugural class of students to the Junior level. These students were recognized for their exceptional commitment and accomplishment of 20 fashion credits and were presented with emblazoned black lab coats to signify their transition to upperclassmen. It was a momentous occasion for all involved.

During the ceremony, Principal Pitts of Newark Fashion & Design highlighted the incredible journey the school has been on since its inaugural year in 2020. The event celebrated the students' academic achievements and commitment to furthering their education in the fashion industry. It's worth noting that all the students in the junior class have managed to complete the challenging requirement of earning 20 fashion credits. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the students and faculty.

At NSFD, first- and second-year students proudly don white lab coats, while the distinguished junior class now wears black coats. These lab coats have come to symbolize not only a mark of distinction, but also serve as a rite of passage for the exceptionally talented students of the Newark School of Fashion & Design.

Superintendent Roger León emphasized, "We are dedicated to creating an environment in our schools where students can confidently express their unique creativity and make meaningful contributions. Newark School of Fashion & Design remains steadfast in its mission, partnerships, and integral role within our community."

Board President Hasani Council shared, "Our goal is to educate and inspire Newark students to explore their academic and creative potential, to envision and realize their dreams."

Powered by the Parsons School of Fashion, the Newark School of Fashion & Design places a strong emphasis on partnerships to enrich student experiences. Through these dynamic collaborations, students gain access to hands-on learning opportunities, including internships at the Blueprint Denim Wash House in Jersey City, participation in the transformative "Look Good, Feel Good" program, and immersive experiences at the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy. Students also have the privilege of customizing sneakers with the innovative Dirty Soles footwear group.

At the end of the ceremony, Principal Pitts expressed gratitude and acknowledged the unwavering support that has helped the school succeed over the past three years. She encouraged all students to seize every opportunity that comes their way and instilled the belief that determination and dedication can help them achieve any goal they set their minds to.

