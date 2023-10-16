Team RWB and The Vitamin Shoppe to Host Over 100 "Workouts of the Day" In Locations Across the U.S. in Recognition of Veterans Day

The 10th Annual WOD for Warriors Event Supports Health and Wellness for Veterans in Local Communities, with support from BodyTech, Cellucor, Celsius, Kaged, and RedCon1

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This upcoming Veterans Day, November 11, veterans and their supporters in over 100 locations nationwide will complete a series of mountain climbers, power cleans, and other functional fitness exercises to support the men and women who have served our country. WOD for Warriors is a national fundraiser and "Workout of the Day," presented by The Vitamin Shoppe® in support of Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans.

This Veterans Day, Team RWB and The Vitamin Shoppe will host (PRNewswire)

As part of the event, which marks its 10th anniversary in 2023, participants tackle the Armistice WOD at gyms across the country or on their own. Each exercise and element of the workout is symbolic and patriotic, representing the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the end of World War I.

"It's inspiring to see veterans and supporters come together year after year to complete WOD for Warriors on Veterans Day," said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. "Presented by The Vitamin Shoppe and its brand partners, this Team RWB monthly mission not only honors America's veterans but provides all of us with a meaningful opportunity to show them that their best days are still ahead."

The Vitamin Shoppe has supported Team RWB and its mission since 2020. This year, The Vitamin Shoppe has partnered with BodyTech, Cellucor, Celsius, Kaged, and RedCon1 to together donate $50,000 to Team RWB as lead sponsors of WOD for Warriors. Through November 12, every purchase of these brands at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores, as well as on www.vitaminshoppe.com, is providing a $1 donation to support Team RWB and our nation's veterans, up to $50,000.

Lee Wright, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe and our brand partners are honored to be a part of Team RWB's mission to build an active health and wellness community among our nation's veterans and their supporters. My father is a retired Army officer who served in airborne Ranger, mechanized infantry, and armor units throughout his career, so I personally understand how impactful an innovative organization like Team RWB can be for veterans and their families. The entire team of Health Enthusiast® associates at The Vitamin Shoppe looks forward to supporting this year's WOD for Warriors and helping Team RWB build comradery and community for veterans in local chapters across the country."

All veterans, as well as current members of the Armed Forces, will receive 25% off purchases in-store at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements from November 11-13. Additionally, customers will be able to make a donation to support Team RWB's inspiring mission at checkout in all stores during those dates.

"WOD for Warriors" participants are welcome to register to host or attend an event now through November 10. Participants are also welcome to complete the workout virtually from their homes. To do more than say "thank you" on Veterans Day, learn more and register at www.about.teamrwb.org/missions/wod-for-warriors .

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB supports veterans as they prioritize their well-being by offering events, training, and programming to build a healthy lifestyle. Team RWB believes that a strong focus on mental and physical health impacts every aspect of life and is essential for veterans to unlock their full potential. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org .

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 690 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com . The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

