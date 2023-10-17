BlackBerry and D2L Partner to Support STEM Learning in K-12

D2L and BlackBerry select Actua, with specialized STEM programming for K-12 students and Indigenous youth, for first investment

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) ("BlackBerry") a global IoT and cybersecurity software company and D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) ("D2L") a global learning technology company, today announced their partnership to support STEM education for K-12 students in North America, with BlackBerry naming D2L its Sustainability Partner.

As partners in technology-enabled missions, BlackBerry and D2L have chosen Actua, a national STEM outreach organization, for the first investment. BlackBerry believes a sustainable world is one that is increasingly connected and has security and privacy built in. The company leverages its expertise and innovations to help achieve a sustainable world. D2L is committed to reducing cybersecurity burdens through innovative learning and education solutions has partnered with BlackBerry to identify Actua to help advance its sustainability agenda.

Actua Canada's leading science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) outreach organization, is a leader amongst its peers in impact measurement, depth and breadth of programming, and in its extensive delivery and partner networks across Canada. Of its many programs, Actua's investments in Indigenous-led participation in STEM skill development, with land-based InSTEM programming and in-classroom workshops, including in the North, reaches over 35,000 Indigenous students across Canada annually.

"Like BlackBerry, D2L leads with purpose and innovation and we are thrilled to partner with them to enable the next-generation of innovators. Together we will support Actua's mission to foster technology talent and prepare the workforce of tomorrow," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "At BlackBerry we believe that the IoT and cybersecurity are key pillars of a sustainable future and industry leaders have a responsibility to eliminate barriers to STEM education for global progress in an increasingly technology-driven world."

"We are delighted to be named BlackBerry's Sustainability Partner in their mission to help build a more sustainable world, and thrilled that together we can support Actua Canada's largest STEM outreach organization, in their ongoing work to dismantle inequalities so that all youth can participate in STEM," says John Baker, CEO of D2L. "At D2L, we believe that the role of education is the foundation for human progress, perhaps now more than ever. Technology-enabled learning has a critical role to play in improving learning experiences, in promoting lifelong learning opportunities, and in making quality learning more accessible for all."

"We are grateful for BlackBerry and D2L's support in advancing STEM skill development and learning," said Jennifer Flanagan, Actua's Co-founder and CEO. "Actua's Indigenous Youth In STEM program focuses on culturally inclusive learning experiences and removing barriers that prevent Indigenous youth from engaging in STEM. With BlackBerry and D2L's partnership, we will continue providing opportunities for Indigenous youth to thrive in STEM, nurturing their confidence and skills in these critical fields."

BlackBerry has been committed to innovations in connectivity and cybersecurity technologies for forty years. The company believes that advancing how the world connects is key for today and future generations to thrive, and that connectivity must have security and privacy embedded to be sustainable. BlackBerry is trusted by customers and partners around the world in the fields of embedded software, endpoint management, AI cybersecurity, and more.

D2L is driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality education, regardless of age, ability or location. For more than two decades, D2L has been focused on creating unique, accessible learning experiences to make learning more engaging and meaningful. D2L platforms enhance the learning experience for millions of people across the globe at every stage of life, from the earliest days of school to the working world.

For more information on the partnership between BlackBerry and D2L watch BlackBerry Summit live today.

