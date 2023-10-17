Digital Dollar Project and Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center announce global convening on the future of digital currency

Conference on international standard setting to take place in Northern Virginia on November 27-30, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Dollar Project and the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center will cohost " Exploring central bank digital currency: Evaluating challenges & developing international standards ," a first-of-its-kind convening of leaders from international financial institutions, central and commercial banks, technology providers, and government. The conference will explore discussions on the evolving landscape of digital money, outline areas of potential public-private cooperation, and offer a roadmap for technological and regulatory standards across the digital economy.

"Leading experts across the global financial and technology landscape are convening to discuss standards, technology norms and governance models for a digital future," said Jennifer Lassiter, Executive Director of The Digital Dollar Project. "Financial innovation is accelerating on a global scale, and the time for thoughtful collaboration and data-driven decision-making is now."

Josh Lipsky, Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center, added, "One hundred and thirty countries around the world are exploring central bank digital currencies and these developments could have enormous impact on economics, geopolitics, and technology. Building infrastructure that is trusted, safe, and interoperable will be the goal for both the public and private sectors as they engage in further exploration in the future of money."

The conference will feature keynote speakers Cecilia Skingsley, Head of the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub, and Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund. The sessions will cover various aspects of building a healthy digital currency ecosystem and a roadmap for next steps. The event will focus on five core themes:

Privacy: building digital assets that protect individual's rights and civil liberties

Cybersecurity and Resilience: ensuring a safer financial system for the future

Financial Inclusion: fostering healthier economies

Cross-border Transferability : exchanging wholesale and retail assets between banks

Competition and Innovation: developing central bank assets that are transferable and complement traditional finance and new private digital assets

The full speaker lineup and detailed agenda will be announced in the coming weeks. The first day of this conference is on-the-record and open to press, both virtually and in-person. More information and a link to register may be found here .

The Atlantic Council's CBDC tracker provides more information about the development of central bank digital currencies around the world.

