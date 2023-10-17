EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Strengthens Its Focus on Delivering Data Center Density, Scalability and Certainty of Execution

The company has unveiled a new brand identity to support its plans to develop 300 MW+ high-density data center campuses throughout North America

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced that it has introduced a new brand to better reflect the business strategy it has adopted since being acquired by Partners Group, on behalf of its clients, in late 2022.

At the heart of the rebrand is EdgeCore's new tagline, "Designed for Density," which aptly describes its focus on developing gigawatt-sized data center regions, capable of providing high-density power to the world's largest cloud and internet companies. EdgeCore's new brand reflects the scalability and operational efficiency offered by its campuses, and the commitments EdgeCore has made to sustainability, safety and local communities.

Density has emerged as a critical element of modern data center design, as the industry rapidly scales to meet the capacity demands of emerging technology. In particular, the increasing capacity demands created by the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), large language models (LLMs) and hyperscale computing are poised to fundamentally shape the future of the data center industry. In a recent analysis, investment banking firm TD Cowen found "a tsunami of AI demand," reflective of recent data center leases in 2023.

"Since 2020, cloud providers have seen a sharp rise in demand for their services and have consequently grown their infrastructure to better service end users, taking up large chunks of space in leased datacenters," according to Dan Thompson, Principal Research Analyst for 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "However, we have observed another surge in demand starting in late 2021 to early 2022. The one main difference between this wave of demand and the previous one seems to be that customers' density requirements are also shifting, as those companies look for facilities offering higher amounts of power per square foot. Datacenter and cloud providers alike agree that AI workloads will require high-density infrastructure at the datacenter level, making it easy to assume that all this new demand can be attributed to the surge of interest in AI."1

Since the beginning of 2023, EdgeCore has begun actively developing or expanding its data center campuses in Silicon Valley, California; Phoenix, Arizona and Reno, Nevada. It has also announced the purchase of new land for development in Ashburn, Virginia. In 2024, EdgeCore plans to invest another 600 million dollars into new regions, located in areas with a combination of land and near-term power availability suitable for supporting up to three sites with a minimum capacity of 300MVA each.

"EdgeCore's rebranding efforts signify a major milestone in our growth and evolution," said Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeCore. "Since being acquired by Partners Group, we have retooled our data center designs and made the capital commitments necessary to provide the high-density power required by companies seeking to support artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technology. This updated strategy will enable us to deliver our customers the certainty of execution they require in a trusted partner."

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in four North American markets with plans to expand into new regions in 2024. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

