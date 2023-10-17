ETHARA: GLOBAL ICON SHANIA TWAIN TO HEADLINE SATURDAY YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERT AT FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2023

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Formula 1 season moving into its final race weeks, Ethara has unveiled the latest act to perform at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts. Global country pop and fashion icon Shania Twain is set to play Etihad Park on Saturday, 25th November at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023.

As one of music's renowned trailblazers with over 100+ million album sales worldwide, Shania Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time spanning her 30-year illustrious music career. With three consecutive diamond albums, Twain heads to Abu Dhabi after a sold-out global tour in support of her latest album, Queen of Me, and is set to wow crowds performing her massive catalogue of hits during Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

Race ticket holders can look forward to an electrifying performance from the five-time Grammy Award winner, with iconic hits including Any Man of Mine, That Don't Impress Me Much, You're Still the One and Man! I Feel Like A Woman! when the global superstar takes to the Etihad Park stage in November.

The addition of Shania Twain to an award-winning line-up for this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with Ethara announcing headline acts for Thursday and Sunday at Etihad Park this November. With global stars including Tiësto and Ava Max, and Hall of Fame Rock and Roll group, Foo Fighters set to headline, the F1 season finale in 2023 is set to be bigger than ever before.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said: "We are delighted to announce the latest act to headline at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts and welcome global music superstar Shania Twain to Abu Dhabi. She is an internationally renowned trailblazer and continues to push the boundaries throughout an incredible 30-year, award-winning career to date.

"Adding an artist of Shania's calibre to our line-up featuring some of the world's biggest names, including Foo Fighters, Tiësto and Ava Max, not only demonstrates the scale of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but also adds to the diversity of entertainment we are offering fans as we see demands from varying fan demographics evolve year-on-year. We look forward to announcing our final act over the coming weeks for what will be a memorable weekend in Abu Dhabi".

As part of this year's Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, founding partner e& will join as the presenting partner for the iconic Yasalam After-Race Concerts, supporting the region's biggest event weekend during this year's Abu Dhabi GP. Race ticket holders can upgrade their Yasalam After-Race Concert experience with a Golden Circle Upgrade. The upgrade guarantees access to the concerts, access closest to the stage and AAA stars, fast-track entry and dedicated beverage points. An early bird discount on Golden Circle Upgrades is available for a limited 48-hour period.

The weekend will conclude the longest season in F1 history and is set to set new standards both on and off the track following 2022's record attendance from Thursday 23rd to Sunday 26th November on Yas Island.

Organisers have confirmed limited experiences and ticket options remain for the F1 season finale, including exclusive hospitality packages and West Straight Grandstand Package, which includes tickets for the F1 Abu Dhabi GP, FIM World Supercross Championships Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the Pirelli Testing Sessions in November.

Fans can secure their seat at the region's biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.abudhabigp.com

