I am Strong. I am Brave. I Can Do This!: KidStrong Invites Kids to Try Its Programming for Free on National Youth Confidence Day

Science-based kids training program that builds strong, confident, high-character kids offers free experiences nationwide on Oct. 20

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parenting is hard. KidStrong, a kids training program for the modern parent, is inviting kids and parents to its locations across the U.S. and Canada on National Youth Confidence Day, Oct. 20, 2023, to make raising confident kids a little bit easier.

National Youth Confidence Day recognizes the potential of kids and focuses on instilling confidence in them as they journey towards successful adulthood – a cornerstone of KidStrong's comprehensive curriculum, anchored on three pillars: strong character, strong body, and strong brain. Every class begins with KidStrong's affirmation to provide reps of confidence at a young age; I am strong, I am brave, I can do this! This day also kickstarts the brand's journey to celebrating its 100th center opening in the Fort Lauderdale, FL area on Nov. 17.

"At KidStrong, youth confidence is something we celebrate every day. We focus on continuously updating our curriculum and training our coaches with one goal in mind: help kids win at life," says Matt Sharp, CEO and Founder of KidStrong. "We are opening our doors to communities across the U.S. and Canada so parents and kids can experience KidStrong's village of expert resources firsthand," added Megin Sharp, Founder of KidStrong.

KidStrong raises the bar for what kids' activities should look like. With a focus on social-emotional and physical development, it teaches kids everything from public speaking to shaking hands to how to do a pull-up, how to make friends and building each kid's confidence. The science-based programming takes kids through age-appropriate, action-packed 45-minute weekly classes and provides parents with a unique app to support their learning at home. The programming includes input from experts in pediatric occupational therapy, child development, sports physiology, physical education and more. It helps kids develop important life skills and boost their confidence, setting them up for a solid foundation that will serve them throughout their lives.

With more than 45,000 members, KidStrong has built a highly engaged community of parents who recognize the impact the program has had on their kids' lives in the center, at school and at home – 96% of them in fact credit KidStrong for boosting their kid's self-confidence and self-esteem. Most importantly, 85% of moms (and dads!) look forward to taking their kids to KidStrong and find it more enjoyable than any other program their kid has been a part of.

Families interested in trying out KidStrong on National Youth Confidence Day can visit their local KidStrong center on Oct. 20 between 4-6 p.m. local time. This event is open to the public from kids walking through 11 years old. For more information, reach out to a local KidStrong center. A list of open KidStrong centers can be found here: https://www.kidstrong.com/locations.

About KidStrong

KidStrong was founded in 2015 by Matt and Megin Sharp because they wanted a program focused on developing strength and confidence for their daughter Ella and other kids like her. Together, they partnered in 2017 with Matt's best friend and Co-Founder Lincoln Brown. And later, Megan Stein joined as a Co-Founder. Together they developed KidStrong, a kids training program focused on brain, physical, and character development for ages walking through 11 years old. KidStrong offers a science-based curriculum that is parent-focused and taught by professionals in order to help accelerate milestone development and promote social and emotional strength. Over the next five years, KidStrong plans to have 500 open centers nationwide. Today, KidStrong has grown exponentially, with nearly 400 franchises sold to date since the company opened their first center in 2015. For more information, visit www.kidstrong.com .

