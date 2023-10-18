2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago

ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Gold Glove winners Sunday, Nov. 5

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the finalists for the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award(R) Finalists Announced (PRNewsFoto/Rawlings Sporting Goods Company)(PRNewswire)

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL with five finalists each, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies top the NL with four finalists each.

"There has been no shortage of incredible displays of defense this season, and the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists truly represent the best of the best when it comes to superior fielding ability," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "This year's finalists are comprised of a great mix of established veterans and talented newcomers which should make for an exciting debate around defense as the winners are announced."

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.

To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings will select one utility winner from each League.

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE


Position

Player

Team

P

José Berríos

Toronto Blue Jays


Pablo López

Minnesota Twins


Sonny Gray

Minnesota Twins

C

Adley Rutschman

Baltimore Orioles


Jonah Heim

Texas Rangers


Alejandro Kirk

Toronto Blue Jays

1B

Anthony Rizzo

New York Yankees


Nathaniel Lowe

Texas Rangers


Ryan Mountcastle

Baltimore Orioles

2B

Mauricio Dubón

Houston Astros


Marcus Semien

Texas Rangers


Andrés Giménez

Cleveland Guardians

3B

Matt Chapman

Toronto Blue Jays


José Ramírez

Cleveland Guardians


Alex Bregman

Houston Astros

SS

Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees


Corey Seager

Texas Rangers


Carlos Correa

Minnesota Twins

LF

Austin Hays

Baltimore Orioles


Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays


Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians

CF

Julio Rodríguez

Seattle Mariners


Kevin Kiermaier

Toronto Blue Jays


Luis Robert Jr.

Chicago White Sox

RF

Kyle Tucker

Houston Astros


Adolis García

Texas Rangers


Alex Verdugo

Boston Red Sox

UT

Mauricio Dubón

Houston Astros


Zach McKinstry

Detroit Tigers


Taylor Walls

Tampa Bay Rays

NATIONAL LEAGUE


Position

Player

Team

P

Jesús Luzardo

Miami Marlins


Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies


Taijuan Walker

Philadelphia Phillies

C

Patrick Bailey 

San Francisco Giants


Gabriel Moreno

Arizona Diamondbacks


J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies

1B

Carlos Santana

Milwaukee Brewers


Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers


Christian Walker

Arizona Diamondbacks

2B

Ha-Seong Kim

San Diego Padres


Nico Hoerner

Chicago Cubs


Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies

3B

Austin Riley

Atlanta Braves


Ryan McMahon

Colorado Rockies


Ke'Bryan Hayes

Pittsburgh Pirates

SS

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets


Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs


Ezequiel Tovar

Colorado Rockies

LF

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs


David Peralta

Los Angeles Dodgers


Eddie Rosario

Atlanta Braves

CF

Brenton Doyle

Colorado Rockies


Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves


Alek Thomas

Arizona Diamondbacks

RF

Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers


Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres


Lane Thomas

Washington Nationals

UT

Ha-Seong Kim

San Diego Padres


Tommy Edman

St. Louis Cardinals


Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2023 finalists include nine former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and eight former winners in the National League.

Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Sunday, Nov. 5, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each league to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET and will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 10.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings
Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.  Rawlings is the Official Glove, Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Base of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

