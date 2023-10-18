Bible Seminar Reveals the Three Mysteries of Revelation

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony, led by Chairman Lee Man-hee, held a Bible seminar at 4pm on October 15th at Hotel Inter-Burgo in Daegu, South Korea. This seminar — the third this month after seminars hosted in Seoul and Daejeon — boasted an attendance of 2,000 people, including 100 pastors.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus hosts October 15th seminar in Daegu, South Korea. (PRNewswire)

The seminar was centered around the topic of the three mysteries of Revelation. Chairman Lee seamlessly lectured, shedding light on the entire book of Revelation.

"I hope this can be a time where you open your hearts, ponder, and become one with this word," encouraged Chairman Lee. "Let us make this a time where we can think about what promise God made through this word."

"I do not aim to put myself up on a pedestal, but to tell you what I have directly seen and heard," emphasized Chairman Lee, who highlighted that what all believers want is the fulfillment of God's word.

The overwhelming majority of the audience listened intently to the lecture that carried on for over an hour and created a lively atmosphere with applause and shouts of "Amen" in between Chairman Lee's words.

"Preaching about Revelation is a difficult task for me as a pastor as well, but Chairman Lee does it completely and confidently," admitted Pastor Park, who has been a pastor for over 40 years.

"It is unfortunate that many pastors are not open and there is not a culture of sharing the word amongst ourselves," Pastor Park continued. "I hope for a space where all denominations can come together and discuss the word."

Pastor Kim, with more than 30 years of pastoring under his belt, said, "I was initially closed off when I was asked to listen to the word from Shincheonji Church of Jesus, but after listening, I realized that this church teaches based on the word and is diligently adhering to it."

The previous seminars in Seoul on October 7th and Daejeon on October 11th, under the topic, "The Reality of the Entire Book of Revelation," each had 1,600 and 2,000 attendees, respectively.

Bible seminars were also held in 12 different locations in South Korea in July 2023, recording a total attendance of 6,800 people, including 830 pastors.

The current series of seminars is set to finish off with, "The Physical Reality of the Promised Pastor of the Second Coming" in Busan on October 18th and "The 144,000 and Great Multitude in White Who Will Receive Salvation" in Gwangju, South Korea on October 21st.

For more information about Shincheonji Church of Jesus, please email us at info@scjamericas.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus