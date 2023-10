Nuvve Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of $1,000,000 Underwritten Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) ("Nuvve"), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $1,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The offering consists of 7,142,857 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $0.14 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-264462) declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying shelf prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov . Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying shelf prospectus may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor,10105, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com , or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC and that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

