SOAR Energy Launches SolarScan, an AI-Powered Home Energy Assessment Tool

Homeowners and solar contractors can assess estimated savings and measure power usage based on location, home size and amount of sunlight.

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOAR Energy , the #1 fastest growing solar company powered by Better Earth, today announced the launch of SolarScan, its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) powered home energy assessment tool for homeowners and solar contractors to analyze properties and receive a curated report on potential savings and power generation.

Utilizing AI, ML and satellite imagery, SolarScan offers a groundbreaking new way to calculate vital decision-making factors by simply entering in a home address. In under five seconds, the curated report provides an in-depth look at how energy efficient a home is, including how much sunlight a home's roof receives annually, monthly electric bills based on number of occupants and potential electronic vehicle usage, predictions of these cost savings over the course of 25 years, average costs of electricity in the specific town of the address, and more. The reports also provide homeowners with targeted energy efficient suggestions and their predicted cost benefits, such as installing Energy Star appliances, a smart thermostat, and using blown-in insulation in the attic. Homeowners looking to make the switch and solar contractors looking for the next target neighborhoods will benefit from the tool.

"The consumption and cost of energy is increasing at a staggering rate, with states such as California seeing energy rates spike by over 200 percent over the last decade according to PG&E, and the interest in improving your home's energy efficiency and reducing reliance upon the grid is climbing significantly," said Cory Decker, CTO of SOAR Energy. "SolarScan puts decision-making power in the hands of homeowners, giving them a uniquely tailored glimpse into the money and energy they could be saving. Further, it bridges the gap for solar companies seeking out their next target markets, as traditional approaches have proven to be no longer effective."

The move comes as solar system installations continue to see an uptick, and federal tax credits remain high at 30 percent as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. Unlike more generalized analysis tools, the home energy assessment compiles federal and state incentives, tax credits, and rebates for the homeowners' consideration, leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act's federal tax credit alongside multiple rebates. The U.S. Department of Energy suggests that all homeowners take several key steps to thoroughly assess their home's solar potential before pursuing an installation, all of which are made seamless by SolarScan. According to SEIA, the solar industry is expected to triple in the next five years, making now an ideal time for homeowners to adopt solar to benefit the planet and their finances.

In addition to utilizing SolarScan, homeowners can take advantage of the company's EcoSave Mortgage options. Homeowners apply and are approved just like traditional mortgages, and upon approval can finance energy efficient upgrades up to 15 percent of the appraised value of the home being purchased. This option bolsters accessibility to affordable home efficiency, furthering SOAR's mission to confront the climate crisis head-on while helping homeowners save money in the process.

About SOAR Energy

Founded in 2022, SOAR Energy operates at the intersection of clean technology and real estate. The company serves as the #1 fastest growing solar company in the United States and holds a mission of empowering homeowners with the knowledge and resources to improve their home's energy efficiency and make the switch to solar energy and to create a sustainable future for generations to come.

SOAR Energy partners with GivePower by donating a portion of proceeds toward a free solar or water filtration system for families in underdeveloped countries, including Kenya, Nepal and Haiti.

About Better Earth

Better Earth is the leading vertically integrated residential solar energy installation company in the United States, providing California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida with residential solar products and installation services. For more information, visit https://betterearth.solar/.

