Air France-KLM and Sabre sign NDC distribution agreement

Extended agreement includes enriched NDC-sourced content alongside traditional EDIFACT content, fostering modern travel retailing in Europe and across the globe

PARIS and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air France-KLM and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced completion of a strategic multi-year NDC distribution agreement as well as the renewal of their existing EDIFACT agreement. Collaboration between the partners has been extended with New Distribution Capability (NDC) enriched offers, which will be marketed and sold alongside EDIFACT content, through Sabre's global distribution system (GDS). The Air France-KLM NDC offers will be rolled out to Sabre-connected travel agencies in a phased approach next year.

The agreement demonstrates Sabre's continued commitment to driving value and serving the diverse interests of the various stakeholders participating in the global travel marketplace. It helps agencies to efficiently shop and compare increasingly sophisticated offers, while their travelers will benefit from an enhanced experience with more choice and transparency. It also enables Air France and KLM to distribute their customized NDC offers, thanks to continuous pricing and tailor-made bundles, to the global network of Sabre-connected agencies.

"Choosing the right travel technology partners with which to collaborate is essential. Hence, we are pleased to extend our cooperation with Sabre. This will support our travel agent partners to provide the Air France-KLM enriched and attractive NDC offer, giving the travelers a wider range of options to enhance their journey, from start to finish," said Angus Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer, Air France-KLM.

"Our partnership with Air France-KLM reflects our commitment to modern travel retailing and a big step forward for our presence in Europe," added Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "From the beginning, Sabre has been committed to go beyond NDC to help build a new travel ecosystem that is more efficient and personalized, meeting the dynamic needs of today's travelers. We are delighted to bring our customers EDIFACT and enhanced NDC content as we transition to a new world of Offers and Orders."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About Air France-KLM

A global player with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group's main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France-KLM is a leading airline Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a worldwide network, covering over 300 destinations thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol. Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme is one of the leaders in Europe with over 20 million members.

Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture, with more than 340 daily flights in 2019. Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam, the alliance dedicated to providing passengers with a more seamless travel experience at every step of their journey 19 member airlines working together across an extensive global network. Recognized for 19 years as an industry leader in sustainable development, the Air France-KLM Group is determined to accelerate the transition to more sustainable aviation.

