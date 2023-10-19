Graybar Names Brad Lee District Vice President in California

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has named Brad Lee as District Vice President for the company's California District.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services.

Lee joined Graybar in 2018 and currently serves as Director, Electrical and Industrial Sales in the Phoenix District. As District Vice President, he will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes all of California and part of Nevada.

"We congratulate Brad on his promotion," said Graybar Regional Vice President David Bender. "Brad brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new assignment. He is a proven leader who is focused on achieving growth and delivering positive results for our customers. I look forward to working with him to expand our business and serve our customers in this region."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

