Formica Corporation and Xavier University Renew Threes for Trees

Partnership with Xavier has resulted over 20,000 planted trees

CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Xavier Men's Basketball team has its eyes set on a Big East Championship, the team's on-court abilities will also contribute to making the city of Cincinnati greener through the Threes for Trees program.

As part of the program's tenth year, Formica Corporation, Xavier University and Learfield Sports' Xavier Sports Properties are teaming up for the first time with Cincinnati Parks to plant ten trees locally for every three-point basket made by the Xavier Musketeers men's basketball team during the 2023-2024 season.

"When you step back and look at the volume of trees we've planted through nine seasons of this program, the numbers are really staggering," said Amy Gath, vice president, marketing, Formica Corporation North America. "We're thrilled that this year our city will benefit from Xavier's fantastic three-point shooting ability."

Trees will be planted throughout the city by Cincinnati Parks. Over the past nine seasons, more than 20,000 trees have been planted by Formica Corporation and Xavier Basketball.

"This partnership will allow us to bolster our efforts to expand the tree canopy throughout the city, capture stormwater, cool our neighborhoods, and clean our air," said Jason Barron, Director, Cincinnati Parks. "In addition to planting more trees, we look forward to the increased visibility this program brings to our work."

Xavier Men's Basketball fans will be updated on the number of threes made and trees planted throughout the season during games, as part of radio broadcasts, and on GoXavier.com. All three-pointers made, at both home and away games, count towards the total number of trees planted.

"Formica Corporation is a strong partner of Xavier Athletics and we thank them for their continued support of the Threes for Trees program," said Duffy House, General Manager of Xavier Sports Properties. "The Threes for Trees program is one of our most successful partnership promotions."

In addition to the Threes for Trees program, Formica Corporation also has finalized a multi-year agreement with Learfield/Xavier Sports Properties to sponsor the John D. Dovich Courtside Club with its Italian-designed, FENIX premium surfacing. The new name of the club will be the John D. Dovich Courtside Club Presented by FENIX. This is a premier hospitality area in the Cintas Center that features the soft touch, super matte FENIX surface as part of the bar top and tables throughout the space.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

Please Note: Formica® and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2019 The Diller Corporation.

XAVIER SPORTS PROPERTIES is the Xavier Athletics local multi-media rights holder, operating under its parent company LEARFIELD, a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About Cincinnati Parks

Named one of the top ten park systems in the country by The Trust for Public Land, Cincinnati Parks is a historic and award-winning park system comprised of over 5,000 acres, over 100 park sites and numerous gardens, scenic overlooks, decorative fountains and water features, nature preserves, miles of hiking trails, performance venues, rental facilities and public art. The Cincinnati Parks mission is to conserve, manage, sustain, and enhance parks' natural, cultural resources and public green spaces - for the enjoyment, enlightenment, and enrichment of the Cincinnati community.

Contact: Gus Vogel

Formica Corporation

513.417.7092

Gus.Vogel@Formica.com

