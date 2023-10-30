Bauer Hockey Calls for Increased, Urgent Collaboration following Death of Hockey Pro Adam Johnson

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bauer Hockey released the following statement from Ed Kinnaly, CEO, in loving memory of Adam Johnson:

Bauer Hockey calls for collaboration across hockey industry for increased awareness and a mandate for cut-resistant neck protection. (PRNewswire)

"Along with the larger hockey community, we mourn Adam's tragic passing. We believe now is the time for the hockey community to collectively come together to take meaningful action in an urgent manner.

"We are committed to taking action in three areas with other leaders within the industry, including:

Increase efforts to elevate product awareness and educate parents and players at all levels on the importance of wearing cut-resistant protection. Work with our elite athletes (women and men) to gain feedback to inform product designs that meet the needs of all players to ensure full adoption. Collaborate with equipment manufacturers, governing bodies (e.g., Hockey Canada, USA Hockey), certification organizations, as well as leagues from youth to professional to mandate neck protection and develop new guidelines to ensure the mandate is enforced.

"At Bauer, our mission is to serve and protect every player at every level. We will pursue every option to ensure the game is as safe as possible for all."

