The Dominican Republic Tourism Office Launches Winter Campaign: "Change The Season"

New Campaign Aims to Motivate U.S. Travelers to Escape Reality and Bask Under the Caribbean Sun

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, The Dominican Republic Tourism Office unveiled its new winter advertising campaign, "Change The Season," in front of a packed room of travel agencies and enthusiasts, dignitaries, and media at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. During the presentation, David Collado Morales, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, provided valuable insights into the surge in U.S. tourism and how the Dominican Republic remains a premier travel destination.

The new campaign aims to capture the imagination of travelers encouraging them to escape the winter cold by embarking on an adventure to the Dominican Republic. The Caribbean nation's pristine beaches, warm hospitality, and vibrant culture offer the perfect escape from the harsh winter weather that many are accustomed to. "Change The Season" invites U.S. travelers to escape reality and experience the Dominican Republic's eternal summer.

The "Change The Season" campaign is driven by increased U.S. travel to the Dominican Republic. According to a survey conducted by the tourism office, 54% of tourists originate from the United States, cementing its status as the leading source of visitors accounting for 50% of all inbound flights, including charter and commercial. The United States also contributes to seven of the top 10 busiest air routes to the Dominican Republic. Preferred destinations in Dominican Republic include provinces such as La Altagracia (51%), Greater Santo Domingo (15%), and Santiago (10%), with hotels being the top choice of accommodation.

"This campaign embodies the essence of our Caribbean paradise and our unwavering commitment to embracing travelers. It's an invitation to escape winter and uncover the perpetual summer we provide," said David Collado Morales, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic. "With more than half of tourists originating from the United States, we've tailored this campaign for our American friends. 'Change The Season' is a testament to our commitment to providing an unforgettable experience in our Caribbean paradise."

For more information about the "Change The Season" campaign and to discover more about the Tourism of the Dominican Republic, please visit: https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/

