OPTIFINO, REDEFINES LIFE INSURANCE BY BRIDGING TECHNOLOGY WITH EXPERTS THAT HAVE A COLLECTIVE 100+ YEARS IN THE LIFE INSURANCE INDUSTRY.

TODAY, OPTIFINO ANNOUNCES ITS REMARKABLE ADVISORY BOARD.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optifino , redefines the life insurance industry by bridging technology and industry experts with a collective 100+ years in designing, underwriting, onboarding, and active management of the insurance portfolio. Today, Optifino proudly introduces its distinguished advisory board, composed of industry thought leaders and practitioners.

Optifino Logo (PRNewswire)

Optifino is a life insurance fintech company backed by some of Silicon Valley's best venture capital firms such as 8VC, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, and HOF Capital. Marrying expertise in the financial, technology and life insurance industries, Optifino's mission is to demystify life insurance by systematically optimizing transparency, protection, tax management, and liquidity. Optifino designed a proprietary technology platform designed to bridge the gap between life insurance and investing to deliver value for every client and advisor.

The board of advisors will contribute a wealth of expertise and experience to support Optifino's mission in delivering that value. Among the members of Optifino's Board are Chuck Rettig, Former Commissioner of the IRS; Karan Chawla, Chief Product Officer at Homethrive; Jacques Friedman, Managing Partner at Dot 8 Capital; Scott Ham, Chief Executive Officer at Pinpoint Predictive; Peter Dziedzic, President & General Counsel Life Insurance Strategies Group; Ryan Eisenman; Chief Executive Officer at Arch, and Jamie McLaughlin, founder & CEO of J. H. McLaughlin & Co.

"Our advisors have a successful track record in their respective industries, Scott Ham for example, was Chief Distribution Officer for Transamerica, and he is now CEO of Pinpoint Predictive, which helps insurers compliantly leverage behavior economics," said David Kleinhandler, founder & CEO of Optifino, "whether it's speaking to customers or adhering the evolving regulatory environment, compliance is crucial for advisors."

Optifino offers a personalized and unbiased process, supported by expert oversight. It leverages a proprietary technology platform to seamlessly combine life insurance policies from top carriers under one portfolio. With regular policy monitoring and reminders for premium due dates, Optifino ensures clients always have the best coverage, aftercare, trust owned life insurance, and service.

"The idea for Optifino stemmed from my genuine desire to humanize and transform the industry. In my 30+ year career span in life insurance and investments, I've encountered the same recurring challenges: a lack of transparency, absence of infrastructure for policy comparison, and limited client support," said Kleinhandler. "Change was imperative, which led me to step in and make a difference to assist clients by building better life insurance portfolios that truly enrich their lives."

Optifino is dedicated to transforming the life insurance selection process by designing customized policy portfolios aligned with individual goals and aspirations. Their commitment to excellence goes beyond basic coverage, striving to seamlessly integrate life insurance into comprehensive financial planning. This not only protects legacies but also provides a spectrum of living benefits such as long-term care coverage, accessing tax-free funds for a child's education, or funding retirement income, just to name a few.

Chuck Rettig, Former Commissioner of the IRS, expressed his enthusiasm for Optifino, stating, "I am proud to be a part of Optifino's advisory board, and offer my advice from a tax perspective. Life insurance policies provide a death benefit, which is generally paid to the beneficiary free of federal income tax and offers a tax-efficient way to make sure your family has the resources to help maintain their standard of living."

Rettig's experience presiding over the nation's tax system will help Optifino's team of experts ensure their clients' life insurance portfolios are better optimized for the evolving tax climate. Previously, Rettig was with one of the preeminent tax law firms in the country, representing numerous individual, business and corporate taxpayers before the IRS, the Department of Justice Tax Division, federal and state courts and various state taxing authorities. Mr. Rettig has been a featured speaker and panelist at hundreds of tax conferences throughout the United States, in Europe and in Central America.

"We are proud to announce our esteemed Advisors to the Optifino team because their expertise will help shape the life insurance portfolios we provide our clients to help secure generational health and wealth for their families," said Kleinhander.

Optifino stands at the forefront of industry transformation, ushering in a new era of efficiency and customer-centricity. By offering personalized solutions, it caters to the ever-evolving needs of clients. Optifino demonstrates the boundless potential of technology in reshaping the insurance landscape.

About Optifino

Optifino is a stealth fintech backed by some of Silicon Valley's best VCs. Marrying expertise in the financial, technology and life insurance industries, its mission is to transform and demystify life insurance by systematically optimizing transparency, protection, tax management, and liquidity. By applying proprietary technology, it has created a revolutionary solution designed to bridge the gap between life insurance and investing to deliver value at every interaction. The company's commitment to enhancing the life insurance experience is reflected in its dedication to its oversight and client-centricity. By combining through the best policy options, Optifino creates portfolios that are personalized to each client's needs throughout every stage of their life. With regular policy monitoring and reminders for premium due dates, Optifino also ensures its clients always have the best coverage. For more information, please visit https://optifino.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optifino