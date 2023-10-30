Outsourcing's First Impact Analysis Revealed: Outsource Accelerator

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsource Accelerator (OA), a leading global outsourcing marketplace and advisory, has announced the winners of the OA Outsourcing Impact Review (OIR) . This first-of-its-kind analysis recognizes outsourcing companies making a positive impact through community building, education, diversity and inclusion, and health and wellness initiatives.

The winners were revealed during a virtual awards ceremony on October 27th attended by industry leaders from the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

"The outsourcing industry has tremendous potential to drive positive change, and we are thrilled to honor these organizations that are going above and beyond to make a difference on a global scale," said Derek Gallimore, Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator.

Outsourcing Impact Champion

The Outsourcing Impact Champion title, awarded to the company demonstrating the most comprehensive and impactful social initiatives, went to Instant Teams for their work empowering military families across the United States.

OIR Category Winners

Community Building

Gold: "Carbon Footprint Initiative" - Sourcefit Inc.

Silver: "Ukraine Contact Centers" - Simply Contact

Bronze: "Workforce on a Mission" - Instant Teams

Education

Gold: "Eclaro Academy" - Eclaro

Silver: "Arcanys Early Learning Foundation" - Arcanys

Bronze: "Cognitus Foundation" - BetterWay Devs

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Gold: "Supporting The Force Behind The Force" - Instant Teams

Silver: "Creating 10,000 Jobs in Africa by Helping African Youth Access the Global Talent Economy" - CRDLE

Bronze: "Project Freedom" - Remotify

Health and Wellness

Gold: "Donations for Charity Foundations" - United Nearshore Operations UNO

Silver: "Health & Wellness Program" - Innodata

An esteemed panel of judges selected winners based on impact measurement, sustainability, innovation and scalability.

OA also released the OIR's key findings detailing the industry's total impact, including $5.5 million in financial contributions, 47,791 volunteer hours logged, and 707,189 beneficiaries.

"This review aims to both quantify the positive impact through hard numbers, and to highlight individual stories of positive impact," said Gallimore. "We hope their stories empower more companies to unlock their potential for change."

With the success of the inaugural OIR, OA is confident that more outsourcing companies will participate in next year's edition.

See the full list of winners and learn more about how these outsourcing leaders are bettering communities worldwide at impact.outsourceaccelerator.com .

