Commvault Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault [Nasdaq: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our Q2 total revenue growth accelerated, driven by our hyper-growth SaaS platform, and we delivered robust operating margin leverage," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Next week, at Commvault SHIFT, we'll unveil our cyber resilience platform, combining our leading data protection capabilities with comprehensive new security and AI-powered innovations that are critical for customers in an era of escalating cyber-attacks."

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Highlights -

Total revenues were $201.0 million , up 7% year over year

Total ARR 1 grew to $711 million , up 18% year over year

Subscription revenue was $97.8 million , up 25% year over year

Subscription ARR 1 grew to $530 million , up 32% year over year

Income from operations (EBIT) was $17.6 million , an operating margin of 8.8%

Non-GAAP EBIT 2 was $42.0 million , an operating margin of 20.9%

Operating cash flow of $40.3 million , with free cash flow 2 of $40.1 million

Second quarter share repurchases were $31.3 million , or approximately 442,000 shares of common stock

Financial Outlook for Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 -

We are providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024:

Total revenues are expected to be between $206 million and $210 million

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $106 million and $110 million

Non-GAAP operating margin2 is expected to be approximately 21%

We are providing the following updated guidance for the full fiscal year 2024:

Total revenues are expected to be between $812 million and $822 million

Total ARR 1 is expected to grow 14% year over year

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $408 million and $418 million

Non-GAAP operating margin 2 is expected to grow between 50 to 100 basis points year over year

Free cash flow2 is expected to be approximately $170 million

The above statements are based on the incorporation of actual second quarter results and current targets. These statements are forward looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item IA. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Revenue Overview

($ in thousands)



Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24 Revenue Summary:

















Subscription $ 78,239

$ 87,380

$ 94,537

$ 97,290

$ 97,757 Perpetual license 19,831

19,728

17,561

13,155

14,388 Customer support 77,996

77,665

77,335

76,915

77,019 Other services 11,991

10,301

14,045

10,790

11,833 Total revenues $ 188,057

$ 195,074

$ 203,478

$ 198,150

$ 200,997



Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24 Y/Y Growth:

















Subscription 50 %

13 %

9 %

11 %

25 % Perpetual license (28) %

(30) %

(25) %

(26) %

(27) % Customer support (11) %

(10) %

(9) %

(5) %

(1) % Other services 12 %

(8) %

28 %

(4) %

(1) % Total revenues 6 %

(4) %

(1) %

— %

7 %

Constant Currency

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Subscription

Perpetual

License

Customer

Support

Other

Services

Total Q2'23 Revenue As Reported (GAAP) $ 78,239

$ 19,831

$ 77,996

$ 11,991

$ 188,057 Q2'24 Revenue As Reported (GAAP) $ 97,757

$ 14,388

$ 77,019

$ 11,833

$ 200,997 % Change Y/Y (GAAP) 25 %

(27) %

(1) %

(1) %

7 % Constant Currency Impact $ (953)

$ (328)

$ (1,205)

$ (108)

$ (2,594) % Change Y/Y Constant Currency 24 %

(29) %

(3) %

(2) %

6 %

Revenues by Geography

($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.



Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Americas $ 116,191 11 %

$ 108,107 (9) %

$ 122,337 (1) %

$ 122,124 — %

$ 120,300 4 % International 71,866 (2) %

86,967 3 %

81,141 (1) %

76,026 1 %

80,697 12 % Total revenues $ 188,057 6 %

$ 195,074 (4) %

$ 203,478 (1) %

$ 198,150 — %

$ 200,997 7 %

Total ARR and Subscription ARR1

($ in thousands)



Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24 Total ARR1 $ 604,392

$ 640,731

$ 668,411

$ 686,028

$ 711,462 Subscription ARR1 $ 400,480

$ 442,684

$ 477,085

$ 499,580

$ 529,590

Income from Operations (EBIT)

Income from operations (EBIT) was $17.6 million , an 8.8% operating margin

Non-GAAP EBIT2 was $42.0 million , a 20.9% operating margin

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income2

GAAP net income was $13.0 million , or $0.29 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income2 was $31.5 million , or $0.70 per diluted share

Cash Summary and Share Repurchases

Cash flow from operations was $40.3 million in the second quarter

As of September 30, 2023 , ending cash and cash equivalents was approximately $283.3 million

During the second quarter, Commvault repurchased $31.3 million , or approximately 442,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $70.88 per share

Table I Commvault Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Subscription $ 97,757

$ 78,239

$ 195,047

$ 165,867 Perpetual license 14,388

19,831

27,543

37,629 Customer support 77,019

77,996

153,934

159,313 Other services 11,833

11,991

22,623

23,229 Total revenues 200,997

188,057

399,147

386,038 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 14,643

8,893

27,006

19,878 Perpetual license 642

656

1,054

1,282 Customer support 14,898

15,423

29,855

30,456 Other services 7,670

7,330

15,488

14,443 Total cost of revenues 37,853

32,302

73,403

66,059 Gross margin 163,144

155,755

325,744

319,979 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 84,712

81,299

168,839

166,218 Research and development 31,261

37,053

62,692

77,166 General and administrative 28,002

25,553

54,961

52,529 Restructuring —

—

—

2,132 Depreciation and amortization 1,535

2,537

3,138

5,172 Total operating expenses 145,510

146,442

289,630

303,217 Income from operations 17,634

9,313

36,114

16,762 Interest income 1,369

291

2,149

552 Interest expense (112)

(105)

(208)

(210) Other income (expense), net (154)

154

187

(235) Income before income taxes 18,737

9,653

38,242

16,869 Income tax expense 5,720

5,135

12,596

8,840 Net income $ 13,017

$ 4,518

$ 25,646

$ 8,029 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.30

$ 0.10

$ 0.58

$ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.10

$ 0.57

$ 0.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,949

44,759

44,003

44,751 Diluted 44,903

45,540

45,010

45,745

Table II Commvault Systems, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

March 31,



2023

2023 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 283,287

$ 287,778 Trade accounts receivable, net

196,434

210,441 Assets held for sale

38,680

38,680 Other current assets

21,560

14,015 Total current assets

539,961

550,914









Property and equipment, net

7,471

8,287 Operating lease assets

12,995

11,784 Deferred commissions cost

58,855

59,612 Intangible assets, net

1,667

2,292 Goodwill

127,780

127,780 Other assets

23,963

21,905 Total assets

$ 772,692

$ 782,574









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 136

$ 108 Accrued liabilities

93,788

97,888 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,848

4,518 Deferred revenue

304,977

307,562 Total current liabilities

403,749

410,076









Deferred revenue, less current portion

174,061

174,393 Deferred tax liabilities, net

495

134 Long-term operating lease liabilities

9,194

8,260 Other liabilities

3,670

3,613









Total stockholders' equity

181,523

186,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 772,692

$ 782,574

Table III Commvault Systems, Inc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 13,017

$ 4,518

$ 25,646

$ 8,029 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,564

2,878

3,196

5,855 Noncash stock-based compensation 23,615

25,327

47,339

56,422 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities 154

(155)

(187)

234 Amortization of deferred commissions cost 6,430

5,442

12,749

10,756 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (19,812)

6,474

8,245

15,863 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (7)

102

65

(181) Other current assets and Other assets (2,439)

2,249

(3,832)

(461) Deferred commissions cost (6,961)

(6,365)

(12,561)

(13,017) Accounts payable (146)

(695)

32

(213) Accrued liabilities 15,567

2,762

(3,963)

(28,604) Deferred revenue 8,959

6,206

1,746

16,464 Other liabilities 396

1,101

899

1,130 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,337

49,844

79,374

72,277 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (266)

(514)

(1,413)

(1,381) Purchase of equity securities (260)

(778)

(572)

(1,793) Net cash used in investing activities (526)

(1,292)

(1,985)

(3,174) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (31,327)

(39,864)

(82,357)

(58,787) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 5,167

6,672

6,368

7,359 Payment of debt issuance costs —

—

—

(63) Net cash used in financing activities (26,160)

(33,192)

(75,989)

(51,491) Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash (4,953)

(11,588)

(5,891)

(22,634) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,698

3,772

(4,491)

(5,022) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 274,589

258,713

287,778

267,507 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 283,287

$ 262,485

$ 283,287

$ 262,485

Table IV Commvault Systems, Inc Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income from operations $ 17,634

$ 9,313

$ 36,114

$ 16,762 Noncash stock-based compensation3 23,615

25,327

47,339

55,135 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation4 471

425

1,485

1,335 Restructuring5 —

—

—

2,132 Amortization of intangible assets6 312

312

626

626 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 42,032

$ 35,377

$ 85,564

$ 75,990















GAAP net income $ 13,017

$ 4,518

$ 25,646

$ 8,029 Noncash stock-based compensation3 23,615

25,327

47,339

55,135 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation4 471

425

1,485

1,335 Restructuring5 —

—

—

2,132 Amortization of intangible assets6 312

312

626

626 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment7 (5,927)

(4,508)

(11,081)

(11,706) Non-GAAP net income $ 31,488

$ 26,074

$ 64,015

$ 55,551















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44,903

45,540

45,010

45,745 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 1.42

$ 1.21



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:













GAAP cash provided by operating activities $ 40,337

$ 49,844

$ 79,374

$ 72,277 Purchase of property and equipment (266)

(514)

(1,413)

(1,381) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 40,071

$ 49,330

$ 77,961

$ 70,896

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) and subscription ARR. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs and noncash amortization of intangible assets from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenues $ 1,599

$ 1,226

$ 3,289

$ 2,469 Sales and marketing 9,941

10,165

19,645

21,558 Research and development 5,385

7,793

10,732

17,034 General and administrative 6,690

6,143

13,673

14,074 Stock-based compensation expense $ 23,615

$ 25,327

$ 47,339

$ 55,135

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Notes

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription (including term licenses, SaaS and utility software), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Subscription ARR includes only term licenses, SaaS and utility software arrangements. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.



ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in note 5.



Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by the restructuring plan.



Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

SOURCE COMMVAULT