THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF STATE PROCUREMENT OFFICIALS (NASPO) ADDS GEP's AI-DRIVEN PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE & SERVICES

Enables any state to access GEP's software and services for more efficient, transparent, compliant and cost-efficient public purchasing process.

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy, and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has been selected by a Multistate Sourcing Team in partnership with the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) to provide its unified source-to-pay (S2P) procurement software and services for all U.S. states, territories, and the District of Columbia to access through their cooperative purchasing program.

NASPO, a non-profit association promoting procurement best practices and professional development, operates a cooperative purchasing program, NASPO ValuePoint. GEP was selected for this contract following a competitive review. The program facilitates procurement solicitations and agreements for public entities, providing favorable prices, terms and conditions, and value-added services.

Through NASPO's ValuePoint contract, GEP will support state and public entities' modernization of their eProcurement operations to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in the public purchasing process. Because GEP provides end-to-end procurement software, strategy, and services under one umbrella, to meet clients' requirements.

"We're excited to support NASPO members and help them transform their procurement operations, automating processes, increasing efficiency and transparency, and realizing new value for their taxpayers," said Ken Legge, vice president, alliances & partnerships, GEP.

For more contract details, visit the NASPO ValuePoint GEP website here.

About GEP

GEP® delivers AI-powered procurement and supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver procurement and supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including more than 550 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters.

GEP is also regularly ranked a top procurement and supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others. Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized U.S. territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts — offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org . NASPO®, NASPO ValuePoint®, and Lead State Model® are registered trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

