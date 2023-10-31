PREFERABLI, THE LEADING AI-DRIVEN SOFTWARE COMPANY IN THE WINE AND SPIRITS INDUSTRY, ANNOUNCES GENERATIVE AI CAPABILITY

The Only Software that Connects People with Products on 1:1 Taste Preferences Introduces the Ability to Interact in a Conversational Way

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferabli, the leading AI-driven product discovery and recommendation software company in the wine and spirits industry, announces Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) capability. In this ground-breaking technical development, Preferabli makes it possible for enterprises to offer their customers truly personalized experiences using natural language – at scale.

Preferabli Leads In Sensorial AI (PRNewswire)

Preferabli announces the Sensorial AI powering the $500 billion wine and spirits industry worldwide

In this initial release, users can enter any wine in the world and Preferabli will respond with other wines that taste like the reference wine, with those taste characteristics that make them slightly different from each other. Users can also ask for food pairing recommendations. The dialogue format makes it possible for Preferabli to answer follow-up questions.

For its GenAI capability, Preferabli has built upon open-source large language models using its patented form of machine learning. Preferabli has trained its models using its proprietary database, with hundreds of characteristics for millions of products. While Preferabli GenAI capability works across the world's wines, it can be anchored in any inventory.

"At Preferabli, we're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch," explains Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO, Preferabli. "We bring both sides of the brain together in how our software works – applied mathematics and holistic thinking. We provide a strategic advantage for those enterprises who want to deliver truly personalized experiences."

"Our GenAI functionality makes it possible for consumers to voice what they like and have that signal begin a journey of discovery within any retail or hospitality brand. No other platform has our domain expertise or depth of quality data. Our GenAI capability deeply enhances any other platform focused on its customer preferences," says Andrew Sussman, co-founder and CTO, Preferabli.

Dillon continues, "Machine learning in this highly nuanced realm of taste preference marks a new moment in technology. Our software extends the bounds of what human beings can do to create true and lasting relationships in the complex world of wine, beer and spirits. Customers purchase products with a new confidence, enterprises garner uncommon loyalty."

How It Works

All Preferabli functionalities are powered by its proprietary algorithms and database. Preferabli captures individual user signal and develops individual profiles based on that signal and up to 800 characteristics for each product in combination with each other, depending on product complexity. User signal can be in any form including ratings, purchase and search histories.

Why It's Different

Using a novel form of machine learning protected by 11 patents, Preferabli was built by PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers in the world. All functionalities use its proprietary database, the most comprehensive in the industry with hundreds of characteristics for millions of products. Omni-channel and scalable by design, Preferabli feels as intuitive as a live expert.

Who Has Experience

Preferabli has already garnered the attention of top grocery and wine and spirit retailers, who recognize its ability to transform their operations and drive profitability. Preferabli merchants are found globally and include notables like The Fresh Market in Greensboro, NC, Harper's Club of Los Angeles, CA, and Wine Owners of London, UK.

"The Fresh Market prides ourselves on the most immersive, in-store shopping experience anywhere anchored in joy, anticipation, discovery and special occasions," said Kevin Miller, CMO, The Fresh Market "Preferabli recreates a brand's in-store shopping experience online through a powerful educational engine that informs, entertains and personalizes responses to each shopper's inquiries. It's like having the world's best wine, beer and spirits expert in the palm of your hand."

According to Christopher Hoel, Founder of Harper's Club , "Working with Preferabli's technology since the very beginning has been nothing less than extraordinary. I feel that some sommeliers believe that AI and the tech surrounding it will potentially replace them while I see Preferabli's functionalities as a major value-add to our exclusive client base. I firmly believe that Preferabli's patented algorithms are the best and most advanced for the adult beverage space, and for any sensory consumable product."

Nick Martin, Founder of Wine Owners explains, "We've been working with Preferabli for years as they have invested in building an extraordinary database of wine and spirits characterized by an elemental approach that's recording the building blocks of taste." Martin continues, "and now we are beginning to see what that approach is capable of yielding; creating personalized recommendations based on individual preferences – the holy grail of sales because it imbues consumers with the confidence to choose."

About Preferabli℠

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven, B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for the wine and spirits industry – trusted by specialty and grocery retailers, hospitality and travel, and DTC marketplaces and distribution. Preferabli licenses software that easily integrates into existing systems to help the industry efficiently market and sell to individual preference the way a human expert would – at scale. Preferabli has users in over 70 countries. For more information, please visit https://preferabli.com/

