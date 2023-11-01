‘DORITOS SILENT’ BRINGS CRUNCH-CANCELLING TECH TO PC GAMERS AROUND THE WORLD...

'Doritos Silent' is the world's first noise-cancelling technology compatible with all PCs to support co-op gaming situations

New research indicates that the sound of snacking frustrates gamers across the globe

The brand-new software can be downloaded for free by heading to Doritos.co.uk/SILENT

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doritos has introduced 'Doritos Silent,' a groundbreaking 'crunch-cancellation' technology that lets PC gamers enjoy their favorite chips without distracting other players. Though new research shows 85 percent of gamers consistently choose Doritos as their snack of choice, the study also revealed a strong demand across the globe for an innovative solution that eliminates crunching sounds while gaming.

In the UK, 46 percent of gamers dislike the sound of other people eating.





In Portugal and Spain , 68 and 64 percent of gamers respectively rank crisps or chips first when asked which food items create the worst noise while they're gaming and the other person is eating.





In the US, 30 percent say that other people crunching distracts them from playing well or impacts their performance.

The crunch is a key reason consumers love Doritos. With this new 'crunch-cancellation technology,' Doritos gives gamers the ability to continue enjoying the crunch without disrupting their fellow players' performance.

"The connection between Doritos fans and the gaming community is undeniable," said Fernando Kahane, Global Marketing Head at PepsiCo. "Both boldly and unapologetically embrace their individual flavors. 'Doritos Silent' recognizes this bond and demonstrates the brand's continued commitment to innovation and elevating the experience for gamers who choose Doritos."

Designed in partnership with Smooth Technology, a leader in electronic and interactive design, the groundbreaking new 'crunch cancellation' technology took six months to develop and involved the technical analysis of more than 5,000 different crunch sounds.

"Working with Doritos to create this cutting-edge technology has been an incredible journey," said Dylan Fashbaugh, the lead developer at Smooth Technology. "We all know that gamers love Doritos, but that unmistakable crunch can often disrupt those intense gaming moments. With 'Doritos Silent,' we've worked to ensure gamers can enjoy the crunch of Doritos without disturbing their fellow players, making for a better gaming experience."

By expanding this new technology to all PC gamers, Doritos hopes its silence can benefit the 80 percent of millennials and Gen Z who classify themselves as gamers1.

Doritos teased the idea of "making Doritos silent" with social media and out-of-home advertisements that featured Doritos chips in-place of noise-cancelling headphones in the UK, US, Spain, Poland, Brazil and Portugal promising that "you won't hear it coming."

Eager to silence your crunch? Download 'Doritos Silent' for free at Doritos.co.uk/SILENT .

For further information or media inquiries please contact Paul Bromley, paul.bromley@pepsico.com .

About the Survey

The online survey of 2000 UK Adults who play video games included male and females 18-50 who play video games on a PC or Console and was commissioned by Splendid Comms on behalf of Doritos and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between 2/10/2023 and 06/10/2023. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, have corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council."

Results are from an online survey of 200 gamers in each market (China, India, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the US) fielded by Zappi between 10/19/23 and 10/22/23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Smooth Technology

Smooth Technology is a one-stop creative engineering and design studio based in Brooklyn, New York and led by industry veterans Sachem Arvidson, James DeVito, Dylan Fashbaugh, and Dave Sheinkopf.

Smooth Technology's team has toured the world both on stage and backstage, designed award-winning brain-computer interfaces, and taught at both Ivy League universities and public schools. Their combination of cutting-edge technology and artistic sensibility allows them to create interactive experiences that are accessible, impactful, and visually stunning. Their work has made appearances on some of the biggest stages on earth; with past clients ranging from pop stars to tech giants to museums and name brands.

For more information, visit https://smooth.technology , and follow on Instagram @smooth.technology

1 NewZoo, 80% of Gen Z and Millennial Consumers Play Games

‘DORITOS SILENT’ BRINGS CRUNCH-CANCELLING TECH TO PC GAMERS AROUND THE WORLD (PRNewsfoto/Frito-Lay North America,PepsiCo) (PRNewswire)

‘DORITOS SILENT’ BRINGS CRUNCH-CANCELLING TECH TO PC GAMERS AROUND THE WORLD (PRNewsfoto/Frito-Lay North America,PepsiCo) (PRNewswire)

‘DORITOS SILENT’ BRINGS CRUNCH-CANCELLING TECH TO PC GAMERS AROUND THE WORLD (PRNewsfoto/Frito-Lay North America,PepsiCo) (PRNewswire)

‘DORITOS SILENT’ BRINGS CRUNCH-CANCELLING TECH TO PC GAMERS AROUND THE WORLD (PRNewsfoto/Frito-Lay North America,PepsiCo) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Frito-Lay North America,PepsiCo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo; Frito-Lay North America