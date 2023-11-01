Stagwell (STGW) Expands Footprint in Brazil with Addition of Clarita to Global Affiliate Network

The agency will work closely with the Stagwell Brazil team with a focus on digital marketing and performance

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, and Clarita, an integrated communications agency, are partnering to offer new solutions and scalability to their clients. Clarita, founded in 2018 by Pedro Cavalcanti – who has worked in creative areas at agencies such as AlmapBBDO and Africa – currently has clients such as Harald and JHSF in its portfolio.



Clarita will work directly with Vinicius Reis, president, Stagwell Brazil and CEO, Crispin Porter and Bogusky (CP+B) Brazil, focusing on digital marketing, media and performance, bringing to the group's regional portfolio an agency with expertise in sales conversion, lead generation, clicks, forms, landing pages and ads (Google Ads, Facebook Ads, etc.), in addition to integration with CRM and the entire digital journey.



"Clarita is our second Brazilian affiliate in less than three months, signaling our accelerated growth and ability to serve clients at the local level. Our partnership with Clarita will expand our collaboration as strategic partners with new brands and help drive exponential growth of their customers," says Vinicius Reis, president, Stagwell Brazil and CEO, CP+B Brazil.



Clarita will benefit from Stagwell's more than 4,000 global client relationships and digital and advertising agency presence around the world, as well as the technology tools of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of proprietary SaaS technologies for marketers. With the partnership, the companies can attract new customers, by making their processes more efficient and innovative, and by generating more opportunities to create projects that involve creativity and high-value-add solutions.



"Clarita's affiliation with a global group shows that we have been on the right path over these 5 years. We are eager to collaborate with the other players in the network, bringing our skills in different segments of communication, but mainly applying all our expertise in performance, and making client campaigns more assertive and connected to what their consumers expect," says Pedro Cavalcanti, partner and creative director, Clarita.



The Stagwell Global Affiliate Program powers agile global solutions for customers, allowing Stagwell to partner with regional experts to scale marketing capabilities to new regions. In less than two years, Stagwell has formed partnerships with nearly 80 affiliates across APAC, EMEA, LATAM and North America, extending Stagwell's global operational reach to 98 countries.



About Clarita

Clarita is an independent communications agency focused on strategy, creativity and results. A full service agency with a consultancy profile.



About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the network created to transform marketing. We deliver creative performance at scale for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with cutting-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our more than 13,000 experts in more than 34 countries are united under a single purpose: to generate effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.



