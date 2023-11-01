Subway Invites You to 'Refresh' Your Restaurant Loyalty by Matching up to 25 Million Points on National Sandwich Day

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Subway MVP Rewards* members, every day feels like National Sandwich Day with more ways to earn points, more perks and, of course, more craveable subs. This year, Subway is helping even more sandwich lovers enjoy the MVP treatment with a National Sandwich Day offer they won't want to refuse – sign up for MVP Rewards and Subway will match their current point total from another qualifying restaurant program.**

"Subway's MVP Rewards unlocks an even more rewarding Subway guest experience for our more than 32 million members, and we're celebrating on National Sandwich Day with a special opportunity for new members to join and enjoy more of what they love from Subway," said Mike Kappitt, Chief Operating and Insights Officer at Subway. "With the industry's first-ever loyalty program point match, National Sandwich Day is the perfect opportunity for sandwich lovers to refresh their restaurant loyalty and see why Subway MVP Rewards is the only program that truly makes them feel like MVPs."

With 25 million points up for grabs, new MVP Rewards members can get on the fast track for more Subway Cash and Subway's best subs – but they'll have to move quick. Starting at 9:00 a.m. EST on November 3 and open for only 24 hours, new MVP Rewards members can start the matching process by following these easy steps:

Create a new Subway MVP Rewards account Visit SubwayPointMatch.com Enter your new MVP Rewards account email and other required information Upload a screenshot of your total points from another restaurant loyalty program

Eligible members can get up to 5,000 MVP Rewards points added to their new account, in addition to the 250 point bonus all new members receive after signing up.*** New MVP Rewards accounts must be created between November 1 and November 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST to qualify.

Subway first unveiled MVP Rewards on September 7, improving the overall guest experience both in restaurant and on its digital platforms. The revamped loyalty program makes every member feel like a MVP with upgrades, freebies, bonus point days, VIP exclusives and special merchandise available as they rise through the ranks.

Sandwich lovers can easily join Subway's new MVP Rewards through the Subway app when ordering delivery or pick-up, or in restaurant by entering their phone number at the register.

For a complete overview of MVP Rewards and Subway's new loyalty program benefits, visit Subway.com. More information on the point match program and a list of qualifying loyalty programs, visit SubwayPointMatch.com.

*Subway® MVP Rewards is available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.

**Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.),18 years of age and older who become members of the Subway® MVP Rewards loyalty program between Nov. 1 – 4 (and before the end of the Offer Period), who have accrued loyalty points through an applicable quick service restaurant loyalty program before the start of the Offer Period, and who take all required steps. Limited to first 5,000 participants. Offer begins at 9:00 am ET on 11/3/23 and ends at 9:00 am ET on 11/4/23 or when participation limit is reached, whichever is first to occur. See T&Cs for Rewards, quantities, and calculations. Subject to full Official T&Cs. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., 1 Corporate Drive, Suite 1000, Shelton, CT 06484.

***New members only. No purchase necessary. Bonus points will be automatically added to your Subway® MVP Rewards account. Points may take up to 72 hours to appear in account.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

