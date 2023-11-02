Kiddie Academy® partners with VetFran to recruit veteran franchisees

Retired military embrace educational child care concept

ABINGDON, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , a nationally recognized educational child care franchise, offers initial reduced franchise fees to retired service members interested in Academy ownership. In 2023, Kiddie Academy awarded four new franchise agreements via VetFran , the strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association and the IFA Foundation, bringing the total number of Kiddie Academy veteran franchisees to 22—representing 11 open Academies and 12 in development.

"A military background is ideal for the structure and leadership qualities required to operate a successful Academy," said Joshua Frick, president of Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC. "We're proud to continue offering the VetFran discount to our veterans to thank them for their selfless service to our country on Veterans Day and every day."

The VetFran program is an option for United States citizens who are either currently serving in or have been honorably discharged from any branch of the U.S. military. VetFran has a simple mission: to provide access and opportunities in franchising to veterans and their spouses. As a VetFran participant, Kiddie Academy offers qualified veterans a reduction of up to $25,000 on their initial franchising fee.

Kiddie Academy is ranked #35 on Entrepreneur's 2022 list of Top Franchises for Veterans. The ranking reflects each company's veteran incentive, how veteran franchisees are supported by the company and each company's score in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking. Kiddie Academy is currently ranked #96 in the 2023 Franchise 500 .

"As a U.S. Air Force veteran, I appreciate the value Kiddie Academy places on the military leadership experience," said Jonathan Ramsey, owner of the Kiddie Academy of Charlotte-Highlands. "We chose Kiddie Academy because of the superior educational curriculum and the warm helpful response from the various Kiddie Academy leaders—we felt they were genuinely interested in a partnership, which was important to us."

Veterans interested in owning a Kiddie Academy franchise are invited to fill out a no-obligation Preliminary Questionnaire .

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 320 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 36 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

