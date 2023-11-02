Rakuten Medical to Present at 2023 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 14

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc., a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing precision, cell targeting therapies based on its proprietary Alluminox™ platform, today announced that the Company will present at the 14th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference being held in London, UK, on November 14-16, 2023.

Company logo red on white (PRNewsfoto/Rakuten Medical, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Takashi Toraishi, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, and Abhijit Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer are scheduled to speak at 10:30 am GMT, Tuesday, November 14. They will also participate in one-on-one investor and partnering meetings during the conference. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by the following link. A replay of the webcast will also be archived at the same location.

Following the completion of the presentation, the replay will be also available in the News section of the Rakuten Medical website at https://rakuten-med.com/us/.

About Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Rakuten Medical, Inc. is a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing precision, cell targeting therapies based on its proprietary Alluminox™ platform, which, in pre-clinical studies, has been shown to induce rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis. Alluminox therapies have not yet been approved outside of Japan. Rakuten Medical is committed to its mission to conquer cancer by delivering our innovative treatments as quickly as possible to as many patients as possible all over the world. The company has offices in 6 countries, including the United States, where it is headquartered, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Switzerland and India. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

About Alluminox™ platform

The Alluminox™ platform is an investigational technology platform based on a cancer therapy called photoimmunotherapy, which was developed by Dr. Hisataka Kobayashi and team from the National Cancer Institute in the United States. Rakuten Medical is developing the Alluminox platform as a technology consisting of a drug, device, and other related components. The drug component of the platform consists of a targeting moiety conjugated with one or more dyes leading to selective cell surface binding. The device component consists of a light source that locally illuminates the targeted cells with light to transiently activate the drug. Pre-clinical data have shown that this activation elicits rapid and selective necrosis of targeted cells through a biophysical process that compromises the membrane integrity of the targeted cells. Therapies developed on the Alluminox platform may also result in local and systemic innate and adaptive immune activation due to immunogenic cell death of the targeted cancer cells and/or the removal of targeted immunosuppressive cells within the tumor microenvironment. Outside of Japan, Alluminox therapies have not yet been approved by any regulatory authority.

